A “ribbon of steel” — literally — was cut Thursday, celebrating completion of the metal fabrication addition at Madison College-Fort Atkinson.
The event, attended by local and campus-wide dignitaries and members of the public, included a short presentation, open house and tours from 4 to 7 p.m.
A strong showing of community residents attended the grand opening ceremony for the newly renovated metal fabrication lab at the campus, located at 827 Banker Road.
Dr. Turina Bakken, Provost, and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, Madison College, welcomed attendees, saying in her opening remarks: “It’s another great day at Madison College.”
“We really, really appreciate you being here to help us celebrate a very special opening of our new metal fabrication and welding facility,” Bakken said. “This new 4,500-square-foot renovation adds over 30% more capacity to serve our students, including moving from eight to 17 welding booths.
“A project of this magnitude took a village,” she pointed out.
Construction on the new 4,703-square-foot addition got underway when classes ended last May. The $1.135 million addition brings new technology and an opportunity for more students to earn two diplomas in under a year.
Jimmy DeGidio, co-director of the metal fabrication program at Madison College, said the addition was needed since the program was running out of room and space was cramped.
The additional square footage, he said, allows for more room to add items like a laser cutter to accompany a water jet cutter.
The addition also allowed the remodeling of another 3,598 square feet of the building and class size to increase from a maximum of 14 to 20 students.
“This allows us to expand our C&C cutting capacity and add a C&C laser cutting tool (in 2022),” DeGidio said last summer.
By moving the equipment into the new area, there will be nine welding booths in the remodeled section, and a classroom area where students will use computers for design work.
DeGidio, who helped start the metal fabrication program in Fort Atkinson 10 years ago, describes the addition at Madison College’s Fort Atkinson campus as “a hidden gem.”
The $1.1 million expansion now allows the college to offer both fabrication and welding programs at the same time — something, he said, that is a big draw for students.
“Once they get the skills we are giving them, then they (graduates) can choose where they want to go,” DeGidio said.
The field of fabrication has been in high demand for a while, he said, noting that when Madison College-Fort Atkinson first combined the fabrication and welding programs, it was the first in the country to do so.
And the ability to receive training in both skills in nine months is attractive both to students and prospective employers, DeGidio pointed out.
Additionally, he said, the new addition allows the college to not store steel in a separate shed on the campus. Instead, a semi now will be able to back directly into the new area and an overhead crane will unload the steel.
The building project also features some façade enhancements, allowing students to showcase their metal work, along with drainage improvements and a rain garden.
During the grand opening ceremony, Bakken said attendees were there to celebrate the new space, certainly.
“But space is just a means to a greater end,” she said. “And without that teaching and learning magic that happens in the space, it’s not good for that much.”
The provost asked, rhetorically, why Madison College made the nearly $2 million investment a priority for the college and community at a time of multiple challenges and priorities.
“Why? Because welders and fabricators are a critical and important part of our local labor market,” Bakken stated. “Our area’s considered a hot spot for this kind of work.”
In 2021, she said, college officials estimated there were about 3,830 welders and fabricators employed in the Madison College district — about twice as many as would be expected based on the district’s population.
“We need a lot of skilled welders and fabricators to support the unique local businesses that operate in our region,” Bakken said. “And that is especially true in this east region where there are more than three times as many welders and fabricators employed as would be expected based on the population.”
And demand for skilled welders and fabricators is growing quickly, she said.
“The number of welders and fabricators in our district is projected to grow another 4% to 6% by the year 2026,” Bakken noted. “A wide variety of employers, especially in this east region, are looking for skilled welders and fabricators.”
Last year, 94 different employers posted more than 800 welding and metal fab jobs in the Madison College district, she said, noting that nearly half of those jobs — almost 375 — were in the east region.
“The typical starting hourly salary for these positions was $22 or more,” Bakken said, noting that’s about 5% higher than the national average.
“To increase capacity to serve students and employers in a high demand field in this east region — to do that with the highest quality, safest and most advanced learning spaces for our students — that is why this investment was made,” she emphasized.
Madison College is committed to Fort Atkinson, the provost said.
“And a core to that commitment is academic offerings that are as responsive and relevant as possible to industry, creating the highest quality and modern instructional spaces for our great faculty and providing the best student experience anywhere,” Bakken said. “That is why.”
Worker shortage impact
Victoria Pratt, executive director of the Jefferson County Economic Development Consortium and president of THRIVE Economic Development, said worker shortages are making life for businesses and, ultimately, everyone more difficult and costly.
“And so institutions like this (Madison College) and our K-12 system, and parents and grandparents need to be focused on how are we helping tomorrow’s workers understand the career opportunities that are right under their noses today — that are here, they’re here!” Pratt said.
High school students, she said, often think, mistakenly, that they have to leave their community to go find a career someplace else when, in fact, they could get trained and employed locally.
“So, I am a huge supporter of technical colleges, I’m a huge supporter of career training in the K-12 system, and we all need to do more of it,” Pratt said, adding that not having workers is “a big deal!”
Businesses need a ready, willing and able workforce to make a profit, she said.
“No workers equals a shortage of goods and services. Shortages equal higher costs. You all feeling it right now?” Pratt asked the audience. “That’s what’s going on.”
And high competition for workers equals a higher cost of goods sold and services delivered, she said, adding: “And that hits everyone in the wallet.”
The executive director said companies have been posting their starting wages on their buildings and even on billboards.
“We are starting people at $25, $27 an hour who basically have to have a pulse and are willing to show up (to work) every day,” Pratt said. “This is real — this is very real. So, the more people that we can get trained and get out there into the workforce, the better.”
A lot of people have asked her how, all of a sudden, did our country face such an enormous worker shortage.
“No, not all of a sudden,” Pratt said, explaining that there were 9.5 million fewer babies born in Gen X than there were in the Baby Boom generation.
“That’s going to leave a mark,” she stated.
“Boomers are still in the workforce, however they are retiring in droves,” Pratt said. “COVID-19 forced many of them out of the workforce due to their own health issues. Work from home made it much easier for folks to recognize that, hey, this staying at home isn’t such a bad thing. So, if they could retire, they did.”
The pandemic and work from home, she said, also caused an unparalleled number of workers to leave the workforce.
“The big issue was child care,” Pratt said. “Schools were closed, (so) no affordable child care. Two working parent families — they had to make different choices. And they have in record numbers.”
A new Labor Department report, she said, indicates there were nearly 5 million more job openings in January of 2022 than available workers.
“That same report says approximately 4.3 million people voluntarily left their jobs in January of 2022,” Pratt said. “But nearly 50 million Americans quit or changed jobs in the past year. And the reasons cited: Low pay, lack of opportunity to advance, and feeling disrespected by their employer.”
Compounding the problem, she said, Wisconsin’s population isn’t growing like it used to, either.
“And that (growth) is way below what the national averages are,” Pratt said, noting most of the population growth in the State of Wisconsin is in the metropolitan areas.
She insisted that technical college campuses, like Madison College’s branch campuses, are needed in rural areas.
“We need to make sure that we are training tomorrow’s workers, that we’re introducing them to career opportunities, and keeping them in our communities,” Pratt said. “When you look at the data and you look at the numbers, it’s a scary place to be. And we cannot fix this quickly.”
Some businesses, she said, are attempting to solve their worker shortage problems with robotics and automation.
“And while that’s a great option, that industry also is struggling for workers, as is every industry,” Pratt said. “Everybody’s struggling for workers.”
People searching a site for job postings in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, she said, instantly will recognize the names of well-known local companies looking for workers.
“They’re all out there — they’re all looking for workers, and they’re offering $2,000 sign-on bonuses and all the benefits, and the whole nine yards,” Pratt said. “So, if you’re thinking that maybe you’re interested in going back to work … employers are flexible in today’s world. Go to them, and have that conversation.”
