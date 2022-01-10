Ron Martin has announced his candidacy for the Fort Atkinson City Council in the April 5, 2022 election.
Martin and his wife, Beth, have called Fort Atkinson home since 1992. They have two grown children.
Martin is a Life Member of the FFA Alumni and Supporters, and served as Secretary of the Fort Atkinson FFA Alumni for 12 years. He also has been President, Vice President and a member of the Fort Atkinson Optimist Club.
After a successful 35-plus-year career in marketing and advertising, Martin currently works part-time at Festival Foods in Fort Atkinson.
Martin believes that, in a representative republic, “less government is better government. I really think we need to get back to having more freedom for citizens to make our own decisions,” Martin said, “and dial back government involvement in many aspects of our daily lives.
“My wife and I raised two great kids here, and we plan to continue making Fort Atkinson our hometown for years to come," he added. "We want this city to be a great place to live, work and do business.”
Martin describes himself as a fiscal conservative and said he believes there are more cost-effective ways to spend taxpayer dollars.
“As taxes increase seemingly every year, city services often do not improve accordingly," the candidate said. "I look forward to putting ideas in action to restrain the growth in government spending while allowing the city to build its tax base by attracting new businesses and residents with a minimum of government involvement.
"I also believe the city should find better ways to entice businesses to locate in the Robert L. Klement Business Park,” he said, noting it still mostly is vacant after 20 years.
