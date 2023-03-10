Mary Hoard Art Show returns to the Hoard Historical Museum

FORT ATKINSON — The Hoard Historical Museum will host the 61st Mary Hoard Art Show in 2023.
“Our show is one of the longest running community art shows in the state,” Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum wrote in a press release. “Ours is also unique since it is open to anyone wanting to participate and who lives within the geographic boundaries for the show.”
The 2023 Mary Hoard Art Show will take place at two separate times and the museum is free to visit.
Part one of the show focuses on kindergarten through eighth grade artists and will run from March 15 through March 25. The opening for this show takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 30. Organizers will announce awards at 6:30 p.m. The show will be open during regular museum hours which are Tuesdays through Saturdays 9:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Part two of the show focuses on high school and adult artists. The show will run from April 11 through April 22. The opening for the second part of the Mary Hoard Art Show will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 11. Organizers will announce awards at 7:30 p.m.
Kindergarten through eighth grade students that attend public, private, and home schools in the Fort Atkinson School District are eligible to enter one piece of artwork in the show. Middle school students (grade 6-8) may enter a piece of 2-D or 3-D art. Elementary students must enter a 2-D piece. There is no fee to enter. Registration began Tuesday and ends Saturday. Registration forms are available at the Hoard Museum during museum hours or with Fort Atkinson schools’ art teachers.
High School students that attend public, private, and home schools in the Fort Atkinson School District can enter one artwork in the show. Each student may enter either one 2D, one 3D work, or one digital work. There is no fee to enter for high school students.
Adult artists that live, work, or take classes in communities and rural areas in Jefferson County are eligible to enter this show. All 2D and digital artwork must be wired, ready to hang, and capable of supporting its own weight. All 3D work must be no larger than 2 feet by 2 feet by 6 feet tall and must not weigh more than 40 pounds.
The fee to enter the adult show is $20 per artist. All entries must remain on display through 4:30 p.m. April 22. Each adult artist may submit up to two entries. Adult artists can enter a third work in the “Local Significance” category. This category replaces the “Historical” category, and must depict specific, significant persons, objects, events, places, buildings, or landscapes within Jefferson County. Artwork in the “Local Significance” category must meet the other entry requirements, may be digital work.
Entry rules, forms, and registration information for are available. Registration for part two will begin March 28.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Avenue in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 to 4:30. There is no admission charge. For more information, call the Museum at 920-397-9914, e-mail the Museum at info@hoardMuseum.org, and visit www.hoardmuseum.org.
Potential caption: Visitors enjoy a previous year’s Mary Hoard Art Show. The Hoard Historical Museum announced the dates for the art show plus registration dates for this year’s show, which is the 61st Mary Hoard Art Show held in Fort Atkinson. For more information or registration information, please contact the Hoard Historical Museum at 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538, 920-397-9914 or info@hoardmuseum.org.
The Mary Hoard Art Show was founded by Mary Cunningham Hoard in 1961 and known first as the Fort Atkinson Art Exhibit.
