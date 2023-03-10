Mary Hoard Art Show returns to the Hoard Historical Museum
A portion of the Mary Hoard Art Show displayed in 2022.

FORT ATKINSON — The Hoard Historical Museum will host the 61st Mary Hoard Art Show in 2023.

“Our show is one of the longest running community art shows in the state,” Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum wrote in a press release. “Ours is also unique since it is open to anyone wanting to participate and who lives within the geographic boundaries for the show.”

