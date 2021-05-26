Memorial Day activities in the City of Fort Atkinson have been set.
The Veteran’s Memorial Day remembrance on Monday, May 31, will begin with a breakfast at the American Legion Dugout, 201 S. Water St. E., from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Cost of the breakfast is $7 adults; children ages 3-12, $4; and free for children under age 3.
The breakfast is sponsored by the Paul Frank Florine Post 166 of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Two Honor Guard cemetery crews will depart from the Legion Dugout at 7 a.m. The west run commanded by Legionnaire Bob Ehrke will be at Wards Cemetery at 7:20, North Oakland at 7:33, Oakland at 7:45, Ives at 8:05, Seventh Day Advent at 8:20, Busseyville at 8:40 and Union at 8:50. The South run commanded by Legionnaire Brian Cluver will be at Lakeview Cemetery at 7:40, South Koshkonong at 8:10, Cold Spring at 8:40 and Hebron at 9:10. These are approximate times and may be cancelled due to weather.
The Marine observance begins at 10 a.m. and will be led by American Legion Post 166 Commander Joel Osmundson with Post Chaplain Roger Faultersak offering the prayer. Flower strewers for the observance consist of: Betty Schelb of Post 166 American Legion Auxiliary, Faith Elford of Post 1879 Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Karen Swader of Chapter 409 Vietnam Veterans of America, Nancy Olson of Daughters of the American Revolution, and Helen O’Neil, Gold Star Mothers.
The parade will start at approximately 10:25 a.m. from the American Legion Dugout to the Evergreen Cemetery. Parade Marshal this year is Fort Atkinson’s “Windy” Frohmader. The parade will feature the Fort Atkinson Honor Guard, Daughters of the American Revolution, military vehicles, Fort Atkinson High School band, parade dignitaries, and ROTC cadets.
The observance at Evergreen Cemetery will begin at 11 a.m. Commander Joel Osmundson will be the master of ceremonies.
This year, Logan’s Orders will be read by 2021 Fort Atkinson High School Senior Class President Brooke Leibman and the Gettysburg Address will be read by 2022 Senior Class Co-Presidents Abbey Hoffman and Sophie Chapman.
Decorating the Monument will be Steve Swader of Chapter 409 Vietnams Veterans of America, Bill Imsland of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1879 and Joel Osmundson of Post 166 American Legion.
Elly Scheuerell and Mackenzie Horwath, from Fort Atkinson High School, will play echo taps followed by the Fort Atkinson High School Senior band playing the National Anthem. Post Adjutant Richard Miles also will command the Honor Guard for the event.
Flowers for the honor ceremonies are donated by Humphrey Floral and Gift. In case of inclement weather, the Evergreen ceremony will be held at the Legion hall.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1879 also will have a luncheon starting at noon outside the clubhouse at N2074 Vets Lane, Fort Atkinson.
The “National Moment of Remembrance” resolution, passed in December 2000, asks that at 3 p.m. local time, for all Americans “To voluntarily and informally observe in their own way a moment of remembrance and respect, pausing from whatever they are doing for a moment of silence or listening to Taps.”
The veteran organizations also remind all community residents to show respect by flying their flags. If a flag is flown on a flagpole, the flag should be flown at half-staff until noon at which time it should be raised fully.
Fort Atkinson Boy Scout Troops 131 and 134 have placed more than 1,700 American flags at veterans’ graves at Evergreen and Lakeview cemeteries on May 24. Flags are scheduled to be removed on June 7.
Persons who attend these events are asked to use preventative measures when interacting with one another to decrease the risk of spreading flu, cold and COVID, etc.
For more information about Memorial Day and its origins, visit: http://www.usmemorialday.org/backgrnd.html.
