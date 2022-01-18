This is the last part in the series on foreign exchange students.
Paula Moreno of Spain literally was two weeks away from leaving for the United States last year when the entire exchange program she was to participate in was cancelled due to the pandemic.
“I had a host family all set and everything — it was so disappointing when everything was cancelled,” she said.
So instead of heading to California last year, Moreno resubmitted her application when the program started up again this year, and landed in Fort Atkinson.
Usually, Spanish students sign up for any foreign exchanges during their junior year of high school. Because of the pandemic-spurred scheduling glitch, however, she’s taking this trip as a senior.
Moreno, 17, from La Rioja in Spain’s “Wine Country,” is staying with the Strayer/Curran family during her exchange year in Fort Atkinson.
She is traveling through the AFS (American Field Service) exchange program.
In her home country, Moreno has one younger sister. Her mom works in accounting while her father heads up security for a food company.
Moreno actually arrived in Fort Atkinson Sept. 9. Despite having to take extra precautions due to the ongoing pandemic, she said she was happy to have the chance to travel abroad after all and to experience a year as a foreign exchange student.
She said she loves travel and wanted to get out of her comfort zone. She also really looked forward to experiencing a new culture, boosting her independence and improving her English.
The colder temperatures in Fort Atkinson have been a bit of a shock to the system, but some of the biggest differences she has noticed between rural/small town Wisconsin and her hometown in Spain are cultural.
“Where I come from there’s a lot of ‘street life,’” she said. “Here, you have to get in a car to get together, and we meet more inside.”
Getting to know people is a little harder in the digital age, too, she said, since everyone always is on their phones and there is less personal interaction.
Another thing that surprised Moreno about this area is how many of her fellow high school students have jobs.
In Spain it is technically legal to get a job at 16 (as opposed to age 14 here) but almost no one works until they’re 18, Moreno said.
She noted that this might be because Spanish colleges largely are publicly funded and do not cost as much for students to attend, so people don’t have to work so hard to earn the money to go to college.
At Fort Atkinson High School, Moreno has signed up for a full slate of classes both semesters.
“I don’t want any study halls,” she said. “I really want to experience everything. “
Her classes include Early British Literature, Algebra, Interior Design, Contemporary Literature, Geology, Economics, Psychology, Show Choir, Government, Earth Science and World Kitchens.
In terms of extracurriculars, Moreno was in swimming and now is playing basketball, which is a totally new experience for her.
The swim competitions and basketball games have provided memories she’ll carry with her through her entire life, she said. She also has enjoyed experiencing high school dances.
The differences between her school at home and Fort Atkinson High School have been striking.
For example, her school in Spain only held classes until 2 p.m., and rather than gathering for lunch at school, students went home. She said she has enjoyed eating lunch with friends.
In addition, she said that Fort Atkinson students have a much broader array of electives to choose from, from the arts to mechanics, while at home her school was more academically based and the courses seemed more rigorous.
Along with the sports she has participated in and school events like dances, Moreno said another highlight of her year so far has been skiing with her host family over the Thanksgiving break.
“That was really fun,” she said.
Overall, Moreno has enjoyed serving as a representative of her home country and culture at Fort Atkinson and in the surrounding community.
Every once in a while, though, she’s stunned at how little people know about where she lives.
For example, she has been asked “What language do you speak in Spain,” and she couldn’t believe she had to provide the answer, “Spanish.”
Actually, Moreno is fluent in several languages, including Spanish, French, English and German.
After finishing her exchange year at Fort Atkinson, Moreno plans to college in Madrid, her country’s capital city.
She is looking at a career in law and international relations.
