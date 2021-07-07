The motorcyclist killed in a crash involving another car last Thursday in Fort Atkinson has been identified as Jacob Branaman, 22, of Fort Atkinson.
The fatal crash occurred July 1 in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, near its intersection with Lexington Boulevard.
The crash happened around 3:34 p.m. when the first of multiple calls came in, and both lanes of traffic were shut down for about an hour.
According to the Fort Atkinson police blotter, the driver of the other vehicle was a 63-year-old Deerfield man. No additional details about the crash were available on Tuesday.
Along with the Fort Atkinson Police and Fire departments, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue and Ryan Brothers Ambulance also responded to the call. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies also were on scene to assist with accident reconstruction.
