The Mueller Report Review Group program was so popular that the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson is offering it again.
This is an opportunity for citizens to come together to review the key findings of the Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election, more commonly known as the Mueller Report.
Daryll Neuser has created an outline to assist in following the impetus for the investigation, the process and conclusions.
This program will not be a political or partisan exercise. Rather, it is an opportunity to review and discuss a complicated document, guided by a Fort Atkinson resident who has read the Mueller Report and who has experience with reviewing complicated documents.
This group will meet twice, Monday, Sept. 23, and Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. Organizers are asking interested individuals to register for the program.
Contact the library at (920) 563-7790 to register and for additional information.
A copy of the outline of this report, developed by Neuser, currently is available at the second-floor desk in the library for anyone who would like to review it beforehand.
Neuser is a long-time resident of Fort Atkinson, a Fort Atkinson Project LEAD graduate and an attorney. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School, cum laude, in 1999 and has practiced law since.
