Fort Atkinson Community Theatre will kick off its new season this weekend with the show “All Together.”

The musical revue features songs from “Les Misérables,” “Rent” and “Waitress,” as well as many other musicals.

The production will showcase the talents of more than 20 singers from the community.

Shows will take place at the United Methodist Church, in the fellowship hall.

Shows are set for 7:30 p.m. (tonight) Friday with two Saturday, Nov. 13 shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

No tickets are required. A free-donation will be accepted.

