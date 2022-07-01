A couple of musical shows are being offered by the Fort Atkinson Senior Center.
The senior center has several seats available for the lunch and show of “What Happens In Vegas” on Thursday, July 21. Cost is $75 which includes the meal, show, and all taxes and tips. Steve Watts and the Fireside Band along with a cast of singers and dancers will play the hits of those who famed in Vegas such as Sinatra, Tom Jones, Elton John, Celine Dion and Sammy Davis Jr.
The senior center has a day trip being offered to see “Ring of Fire” the show at the Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells. There will be a meal at the Palace before the show and then afterwards there will be a quick stop at Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet. The trip departs from Fort Atkinson at 10 a.m.. on Thursday, Aug. 4 and cost $95 which includes transportation on a coach bus, meal at Palace Theater, and show along with gratuity at the Palace. Sign up at the senior center or by calling 920-563-7773.
Center closed Monday
The senior center will be closed on Monday for Independence Day. The senior center will be open on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Volunteer appreciation
There was a great turnout of volunteers for our appreciation this week with salads prepared by Crystal Porter, and support setup from Donna Abel. Congratulations to Donna Braman who was randomly chosen as our Volunteer of the Year. She will enjoy one year of free senior center. The senior center would not be what it is today with the tremendous support and help from all of our wonderful volunteers.
Game winners
Euchre scores from June 28, first Bev Wagner and Hildegard Carl 63, third Tom Torgerson 55, fourth Barb Wintermute 54, fifth Chuck Truman and sixth JoAnn Steffen 52.
500 Game: Scores are from June 23, first Barb Tabat 2,290, second Julie Sorrel 2,280, third Joanne Gross 2,140. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead; Card games are played at 1 p.m. Fridays. Scores from June 24: first Bob Muench 51, second Charles Wachter 50, third Roger Gross and Jon Sveom 48, fifth Tom Schoen 47, sixth Curtis Abendroth 46 and seventh Joan Murley 44.
Wii bowling is held on Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Scores from June 20: Roger Gross 761 (246, 239, 276), Glorine Christensen 823 (245, 299, 279), Bev Aulik 701 (268, 215, 218), Terry Bowes 627, Sandy Basich 611, Lori Gaber 603, Marlene Dianich 600, Sandy Kilroy 571, Mary Zilisch 556.
Dartballl is played Fridays at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game results from June 24: A close battle was held between the Buffalos and the Walruses with the Buffs coming out on top with a game 3 win 7-2. Larry Whitmore led the Buffalos with 9 hits followed by Charlie Danielson and Dave Reed with 7 each. Gale Puerner was captain of the Walruses and had 9 hits to lead his team on the day.
Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. Thursdays. Scores from June 23: first Jon Hundt, second Chuck Schloesser and third Bill Bowes.
Drive for Jefferson County Senior Nutrition
There is an immediate need for a volunteer driver for the Jefferson County Senior Dining Program service delivering meals to homes just outside of the City of Fort Atkinson limits. Mileage reimbursement is available as a volunteer driver. For more information, contact the Senior Dining Program at the senior center 920-728-4756.
Friday findings to a inbox
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the senior center. Email Chris and to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St. The phone number is 920-563-7773. The senior center has a Facebook page and one can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
The senior center director, Chris Nye, can also be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or the program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
