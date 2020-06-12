They come to this home each morning to sing.
Sometimes there are more than a dozen of them; sometimes only two.
They are neighbors along Fort Atkinson’s East Highland Avenue who gather at 10 a.m. near a front-yard flag, making sure to keep their social distance.
They chat about the day and ask how each other is doing, all while getting to know residents along their block.
When Gov. Tony Evers issued his “Safer-at-Home” order on March 24, this neighborhood started what has become a tradition to show that they can get through this tough time of a pandemic.
They come here to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, share a moment of silent reflection and sing “God Bless America.”
“It’s sort of an inspiration,” said Roger Draeger, one of the neighbors who leads the singing in a beautiful voice.
Jan Brockmann came up with the idea to do this each weekday morning as the COVID-19 pandemic kept people isolated at home.
“My heart said it,” she explained. “It’s something to look forward to each day.”
But something happened in those early days, when the weather still was cold and rainy. More people began to show up. Some would drive by slowly and notice the group standing near a flag in the front yard of Ryan and Stacy Sherman’s house.
Others would walk by and ask what was going on. All were invited to join.
“Some people will come out in pajamas and some in winter coats,” Brockmann said.
Betty Strese said she and Roger are pretty much here every weekday unless there is an appointment elsewhere. She said participation has grown over time and as many as 17 people have showed up. And who sings that day depends on whose vocals are warmed up.
“It’s always nice and we share a bit of what is going on in our lives,” Draeger said.
The neighborhood is a good place to walk, Brockmann said. And that has brought many people out to stop and join in some days.
Throughout the state, people have been coming together during this coronavirus pandemic to show their unity, that their community, state, nation and the world can get through it together.
These East Highland Avenue residents are planning to continue this tradition until at least the first part of July and then they will reassess. They are trying to show that as a group, they are strong even during the toughest of days.
The morning observance is not long, but it gives everyone a purpose to show up and see their newly acquainted neighbors. As the economy has reopened, more join them.
On Thursday, the sun filled the sky and wind whipped the flag out straight. The group sang and then spent time chatting, not knowing how long all this will last.
“But it’s been nice,” Brockmann said. “We solve some of the world problems.”
