Sparkling Survivor, LLC, a unique, new cancer consulting business, is now available to provide clients with the support, guidance, and advocacy they need during their cancer journey.
The goal of Sparkling Survivor is to take the fear and anxiety out of a cancer diagnosis in order to approach the situation with clarity and positivity.
Led by Shelley Schaitel, a cancer survivor and oncology-certified Registered Nurse, Sparkling Survivor is committed to guiding clients during a confusing, difficult time.
With a focus on creating meaningful relationships and a compassionate perspective, Shelley helps clients navigate their cancer journey and ensures that all decisions are made with the client’s best interests in mind.
At Sparkling Survivor, Shelley plays the role of trusted advisor by providing a range of services, including emotional support, guidance, advocacy, and education. By building a bond with her clients, Shelley can help them feel more comfortable and confident in making difficult decisions. Shelley also partners with local nonprofits and wellness experts to help with clients’ health, mindset, confidence, and more.
Sparkling Survivor is located in Fort Atkinson and is now accepting clients both in-person and online. For more information, please visit their website at www.sparklingsurvivor.com or contact Shelley directly at 920-397-5202.
