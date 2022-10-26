Rock River Community Clinic has recently announced the hiring of Dawn Kiernan as the new Dental Operations Manager for their Dental Clinic in Fort Atkinson.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dawn into this important leadership position at RRCC,” states Olivia Nichols, CEO/Executive Director of Rock River Community Clinic. “Our dental clinic has a strong reputation of providing high quality dental services to families in need and expanding access to dental care in our region. Dawn’s expertise and passion for dental care will assist our entire organization as we continue to grow and serve our communities.”
Kiernan brings over two decades of healthcare experience to her position leading the RRCC dental clinic team where she gained crucial skills and invaluable knowledge as a dental assistant, health unit coordinator, AEMT, and most recently, as the Deputy Medical Examiner for Walworth County.
“I started Dental Assisting in 1987 and have learned a lot over the years through my work with some amazing dentists. Knowing so many aspects of the field, from working chairside with patients, to answering phones, to working in the back office, my extensive experience has given me the confidence to take on this new role," Kiernan said.
Kiernans’ responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, managing all day-to-day operations of clinic activities including hiring & supervising staff, scheduling and facility management, working closely with the full dental team to ensure a positive patient experience, managing patient customer service, evaluating existing clinic operations and identifying opportunities for growth, consulting with the administrative team to address concerns and/or strategic changes, and much more.
“This next year will be filled with growth and opportunity as we lean into our new designation as a Federally Qualified Health Center” adds Nichols. “Having experienced, energetic, passionate people leading our clinic teams is crucial to the overall success of RRCC and to meeting our goal of reducing barriers to needed health services. Dawn is a vital part of that team and that work.”
“I am excited to help keep the momentum going for the RRCC dental team, allowing us to continue with our mission to help serve our communities,” Kiernan states. “We have such an amazing group of dentists, assistants, hygienists and office staff all working towards the same goal - to help others. Everyone in our clinic shows compassion towards our patients' needs, as well as their oral and overall health. We work very hard to do our best for everyone who sits in our chairs.”
Rock River Community Clinic is actively hiring for a dental assistant and dental hygienist to join Kiernan and the entire dental clinic team. Both part-time and full-time options are available. Interested applicants can visit https://rockrivercommunityclinic.com/careers/ for full details.
The RRCC dental clinic is located at 520 Handeyside Lane in Fort Atkinson and open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Rock River Community Clinic is one of the only locations in Jefferson County that serves patients enrolled in Medicaid (BadgerCare) or with incomes below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Any dental questions or inquiries can be directed to 920.563.4372.
