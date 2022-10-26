Rock River Community Clinic has recently announced the hiring of Dawn Kiernan as the new Dental Operations Manager for their Dental Clinic in Fort Atkinson.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dawn into this important leadership position at RRCC,” states Olivia Nichols, CEO/Executive Director of Rock River Community Clinic. “Our dental clinic has a strong reputation of providing high quality dental services to families in need and expanding access to dental care in our region. Dawn’s expertise and passion for dental care will assist our entire organization as we continue to grow and serve our communities.”

