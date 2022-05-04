ABOVE: A development of 17 buildings will be created at the Klement Business Park in Fort Atkinson. Shown here in an artistic rendering, each building will include two units, for a total of 34 units. The proposed use of the complex is a mix of office, personal and professional services, indoor maintenance, vehicle repair and indoor storage.
A development of 17 buildings will be created at the Klement Business Park in Fort Atkinson.
Each building will include two units, for a total of 34 units. The proposed use of the complex is a mix of office, personal and professional services, indoor maintenance, vehicle repair and indoor storage.
The developers stated the goal of the project is to attract and retain small businesses in the community and assist in growing in the local economy, a hope echoed by plan commissioner Eric Schultz.
“I believe this development may help a lot of small businesses, especially those operating out of their garages or out of their homes,” Schultz said. “I know that a common concern among residents is that the Klement Business Park hasn’t seen a lot of development in the past couple of years, so I think this is a very welcoming investment into the business park and I hope that it’s successful.”
The Plan Commission, which approved the site plan unanimously at its April 26 meeting, included a condition with the approval that construction of the complex must begin within 24 months and the first eight buildings of the project must be completed within 36 months.
Each building is planned to be identical at 2,475 square feet with 126 total parking spaces. Amenities for each unit include office space, bathrooms, a heated shop with a 12-foot overhead door and floor drains.
The plan also allows for each unit’s interior to be customized to a buyer’s specific needs.
The long-term project manager is Epic Property Management, LLC and a condominium association will be formed to maintain the shared components of the site, including parking, driving aisles, landscaping and stormwater management for the complex, according to meeting materials.
