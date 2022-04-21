Fort Atkinson’s city council for the 2022-2023 term was seated and Chris Scherer was re-elected as council president at Tuesday’s meeting.
Newcomer Eric Schultz replaced Brandon Housley on the council after Housley opted against running for re-election in the April 5 election.
Housley, who served for one term from 2020 to 2022, said during the meeting that he was grateful for the opportunity to have served on the council.
“I just want to thank the city of Fort for allowing me this opportunity and putting your trust in me. I’ve learned a ton,” Housley said. “I can see doing this in the future, just at this time I don’t think I have the time to put into it that I should be. I’m very excited to have Eric take my place and I think he’ll do an absolutely phenomenal job.”
Schultz and incumbent Bruce Johnson were the top two vote-getters in April’s election, beating Ron Martin, who received 22% of the vote, for the two seats. The council, which consists of five members, now includes Scherer, Johnson, Schultz, Mason Becker and Megan Hartwick.
Scherer, who has served on the council since 2019, was unanimously re-elected as president after serving in that capacity for the last year. Owner of the local business 2020 Evolve, Scherer also serves as president of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.