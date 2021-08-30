A new, results-driven strategic plan now will be guiding the School District of Fort Atkinson for the next five years.
Board of education members unanimously approved the guiding document — launched with staff at the district’s annual convocation last Thursday — at their regular monthly meeting Aug. 19.
In giving his update, District Administrator Rob Abbott said he was incredibly proud to unveil the completed strategic plan after months of collaborative work.
“We’ve had a rather aggressive, yet comprehensive process that we’ve engaged over the past several months,” Abbott said. “We’ve involved hundreds of stakeholders’ opinions and thoughts and ideas, as well as our staff members and administrators as we have worked to define the future of our school district, and what it is that we think our 1FORT larger community needs and deserves as we continue to grow our district into the future.”
The district’s former strategic plan, he said, was built around “5 Bold Steps,” and targeted specific areas in the district to improve or enhance as identified by the community. That plan, he said, was retired last summer in anticipation of the new strategic plan.
This new plan, he said, is “results-focused” with a new mission and vision statement that “drive and guide our (district’s) work.”
“We defined beliefs and guiding principles to ground our work, and everyone has a home in our plan,” Abbott said. “We are all truly together in our 1FORT team.”
The superintendent said the district also wants to “amplify and enhance our sense of distinction throughout the community, region and state.”
The process of developing the new strategic plan, which started in February, required multiple steps, he said, and looked at the areas of re-grounding, reflection and re-imagination, defining, designing and embarking on the plan beginning this school year.
The district set forth guiding principles, Abbott said, in such areas as academic accountability, federal and state accountability, fiscal responsibility, physical and technical safety, community and stakeholder engagement, and investment in physical and human capital.
He then outlined the following district beliefs, which were incorporated into the new plan: teaching and learning, social-emotional learning, community and lifelong learning, and leveraging resources for student success.
“We talked in June about a vision statement of ‘Why’ or where is it we’re going? What is it that we might have as a destination someday?” Abbott said. “And then our mission statement, the ‘What and how’ — what is it we are doing each and every day.”
The shared vision, he said, was “achieving distinction in all we do, encompassing everyone, in all things that fall under the umbrella of the 1FORT motto as well as the School District of Fort Atkinson.”
In addition, Abbott said, the new plan would include the daily work, or district mission, that is intended “to cultivate (among students and staff) an inclusive, high-performing culture of growth and community.”
He said the planners would come back with a concise number of goals put forth as priorities that “would be easily understandable by the board, but more importantly, perhaps even, understandable by the community.”
He presented the following three different goal areas:
• High performance: All schools, as well as the district, will achieve a State of Wisconsin accountability rating of “Significantly Exceeds Expectations” no later than the 2025-26 report card, with evidence of annual growth.
“I will tell you that this goal meets the definition of rigor,” Abbott stated. “This goal is a stretch for us. It’s definitely a five-year goal, but it definitely fits the bill when it comes to ‘Why are we doing what we are doing?’ It’s toward greater success for all of our learners.
“This is not about a single test score,” he added, noting the state report card encompasses many areas. “It does include achievement, or test scores to some extent, but it also accounts for individual student growth.”
The superintendent said the district is not spending any time worrying about where it stands right now on the state report card ratings.
“That’s in the past. This plan moves us to the future,” Abbott assured. “This is about incremental and very carefully orchestrated growth over a very long period of time.”
This goal, he said, puts all six school buildings as well as the district in the same metric, on the same path toward success.
• Inclusive culture of growth: The district’s learning community will exemplify an inclusive culture of growth responsive to its learner and community needs.
• Community distinction: The district will be the preferred educational option in the region as evidenced by annual growth in the pupil count and open enrollment.
“So, I think we have been very transparent that we (district) don’t have as many kids as we would like,” Abbott said. “In part, we have fewer young families with young children in our community as a whole, but we also have some increased competition. We have families that our leaving (the district) to go to other educational options.”
Some families, he said, found that virtual learning really worked for them last year and are seeking additional virtual options elsewhere moving forward.
“Also, we have fewer kids coming to us via open enrollment than we’ve had in the past,” Abbott shared. “All of those things we can analyze, but we also know the job for us is to turn that around and to make sure that through our quality programming and our excellent staff, and our excellent teaching and learning, that we really become the school district that no one can turn away from. And that’s our community distinction goal.”
Board President Mark Chaney inquired: “Have we ever seen Significantly Exceeds (Expectations) in all of our schools before?”
“No,” Abbott replied.
“We’ve definitely had some buildings that have significantly exceeded in the past,” Abbott indicated. “We’ve had some that have not seen that rating in the past, but we’ve never had an occasion where the district in all six of the schools were significantly exceeding.”
The superintendent said it would have been easier for the district to have set “Exceeds” rather than “Significantly Exceeds” expectations as a goal.
“But that’s sort of like encouraging your kid to get a ‘C,’ too, right,” Abbott said. “We need to shoot big here.”
“I think the community knows it, they deserve it, and they want it,” he added. “And we’re going to be really transparent about what we’re seeing with results. And if we’re not seeing the results we want, we will be really transparent about what we’re adjusting to start nurturing the results that we want to see.”
While acknowledging that the goal is “a challenge,” the superintendent said a large contingent of teachers met over the summer “doing some really exciting and rewarding work toward these goals.”
“We know what it is that we’re working toward, and we know that it’s the same goal for everyone, and we know that it is a district effort to work through — not just that goal area but the others as well,” he said. “And I think that’s what we’ll see here.”
He also emphasized that teachers and staff have endeavored to compartmentalize their work.
“We’ve chosen, and I think perhaps differently than some other districts, to keep moving forward on the important work of teaching and learning, and improving what it is we do with kids every single day,” Abbott said. “And keeping the pandemic, obviously, in our minds. But we’ve refused to be consumed by that, and to let it prevent us from doing the truly important work. And that’s improving teaching and learning for kids.”
Other businessMeanwhile, board members:
• Approved the following appointments, effective at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, and contingent upon release from current contracts, and upon completion and satisfactory results of the pre-placement health screenings and background checks: Rebecca Brown, fulltime Early Childhood teacher at Purdy Elementary School; Casey Klein, fulltime math teacher at Fort Atkinson High School; Kyla Sinde, fulltime cross-categorical teacher at the high school; Samantha Tres, fulltime science/biology teacher at the high school; and Michael Zolecki, fulltime Business Education teacher at the high school.
• Accepted the following donations: $500 to the Fort Atkinson High School Theater Department from an anonymous donor; and trusses and lumber for the high school Technology Education Department from Jeff Agnew.
• Scheduled the regular January board meeting to be conducted on Monday, Jan. 17, starting at 6:30 p.m.
