FORT ATKINSON — Citing what she called the “limitless possibilities” that exist in local communities to help and engage people who live, attend school and work here, new United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties Executive Director Elizabeth Ellis-Bols said she is excited to come aboard.

Ellis-Bols hails from Illinois, but she and her family have resided in Whitewater since August of 2011. She is married to Adam Bols and the couple has six children, Seth, 23; Caleb, 20; Lydia, 19; Sean, 6; Benji, 5 and Ruby, 3.

