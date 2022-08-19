FORT ATKINSON — Citing what she called the “limitless possibilities” that exist in local communities to help and engage people who live, attend school and work here, new United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties Executive Director Elizabeth Ellis-Bols said she is excited to come aboard.
Ellis-Bols hails from Illinois, but she and her family have resided in Whitewater since August of 2011. She is married to Adam Bols and the couple has six children, Seth, 23; Caleb, 20; Lydia, 19; Sean, 6; Benji, 5 and Ruby, 3.
Her educational background includes a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and sociology from Western Illinois University. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in non-profit management.
Ellis Bols’ professional background includes seven years in public education, with the last three years at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Foundation and Alumni Office.
She said she was attracted to the local United Way position when she realized what she said is its, “immense opportunity to serve people in the community.”
She said she brings much to the position in terms of talents and interests. Among the attributes she named are dedication, creativity, compassion and a desire to make a difference.
Ellis-Bols said she can immediately help make improvements to the local United Way.
“I think more community involvement is needed,” she said. “We need to do a better job at getting our name out into the communities that we serve.”
Ellis-Bols called it a tremendous honor and responsibility to be chosen for the United Ways leadership position.
“I will work diligently to bring people together to build strong, equitable communities, where everyone can thrive while working to improve the education, financial stability and health of every person,” she said. “All of these things are the building blocks for a good life and a strong community.”
In late April, the United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties announced the departure of longtime organization Executive Director Megan Hartwick. Hartwick left her position after 8 1/2 years in the leadership role.
In June of 2020, the United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties announced it was merging with the Watertown Area United Way, effective July 1 of that year.
The move culminated a year of planning and discussions about the many benefits of having one umbrella organization serving the entire local area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.