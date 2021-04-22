The Oath of Office was administered by City Clerk Michelle Ebbert to newly elected members Mason Becker, Megan Hartwick and Chris Scherer, who took their seats on the Fort Atkinson City Council Tuesday night.
Additionally, Scherer was elected as council president and Brandon Housley as council president pro tem. Also, Becker was confirmed as the city manager’s appointment as the city council member on the plan commission.
In other business, the council:
• Appointed Mark Bardenwerper and Brandon Thornton to the Historic Preservation Commission to fill an unexpired term and a vacant position, respectively.
• Designated the Daily Jefferson County Union as the city’s official newspaper.
• Approved renewing a test plot land rental for the Fort Atkinson FFA for continued agricultural use.
In 2020, Fort Atkinson FFA was permitted to utilize 20 acres at W6419 Hoard Road for planting test crops, which afforded the students hands-on experience in agricultural processes and procedures. The program requested renewing its lease at the site for planting soybeans to further the educational opportunity for the 30 to 40 participating students.
Crops harvested from this parcel amassed $9,517.89 in total profit, which was injected back into the FFA chapter to aid in offsetting the cost of leadership conferences, conventions and community service activities. The lease is provided to the students at no cost.
• Approved and authorized for signature the annual report to the Department of Natural Resources on the city’s recycling activities for the year.
City Engineer Andy Selle said the report documents that in 2020 the city recycled 1,061.69 tons of materials including newspaper, cardboard and magazines, compared to 953.89 tons in 2019. The city recycled 171.31 pounds per capita, which surpasses the standard of 106.55 pounds, he said, so the city has met the collection standard.
The city’s net eligible recycling costs, excluding yard waste, is $286,314 which exceeds the city’s grant amount, Selle noted. The city, he said, will receive the full grant of $35,098.
• Declared April as Fair Housing Month in the city of Fort Atkinson. The proclamation declares the city’s support for fair housing initiatives, and recognizes the benefits of a diverse and inclusive community.
• Declared April 30 as Arbor Day in the city of Fort Atkinson, a condition for the city to be named as a Tree City USA. The observance encourages people to hike in forests, learn about trees, draw one’s favorite trees, and plant trees. For the 29th year, the city has maintained its tree-planting program and continues to meet the requirements and expectations of the Tree City USA program.
• Set the date for the Board of Review for Wednesday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom. State statute creates a local Board of Review to review and decide property tax assessment appeals.
