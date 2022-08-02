The Friends of Lorine Niedecker and Write On, Door County, have announced a Lorine Niedecker Fellowship.
The new fellowship will be offered every two years to an established or emerging poet familiar with the work of the 20th century American poet, Lorine Niedecker. The purpose of the fellowship is to encourage research into Niedecker’s life and writing, and to promote new work that deals with the poetry of place.
The two-week fellowship, to be divided between, first, Write On, Door County, a writing center in northeastern Wisconsin, and then Fort Atkinson, Niedecker’s hometown, comes with a $1,000 stipend, a travel grant (up to $800) and a food stipend ($200), plus lodging.
The inaugural fellowship would be between April 30 and May 14, 2023.
The successful applicant must show an understanding and appreciation of Lorine Niedecker’s work and her place in 20th century poetics, as well as a publishing history, whether in poetry journals, full-length book, chapbook, monograph, or academic articles.
During the fellowship period, the successful applicant will give two public programs, to be arranged by the sponsors, and one article for FOLN’s “The Solitary Plover.”
The application, which is online only, must include 10-12 pages of poetry, a 300-500-word statement of purpose, an intellectual autobiography, and two references. Links to past publications should be included in the application.
The application fee is $40, payable online at https://writeondoorcounty.org/ or by check. Application period is from Oct. 15 to Dec. 15, with an announcement of the successful candidate in January 2023.
Applications can be sent to Jerod Santek, founder and artistic director, Write On, Door County P.O. Box 457, 4210 Juddville Road, Fish Creek, WI 54212 or to jerod@writeondoorcounty.org.
