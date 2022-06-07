The ninth annual FA Summer Charity Concerts are slated to kick-off on Wednesday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. in Barrie Park.
The six-show series now is being held in partnership with the Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club.
“I am so excited to be welcoming back our first full summer of shows since 2019,” stated Megan Hartwick, FA Summer Charity Concert founder. “And I’m also looking very forward to starting this year’s concerts under a new partnership with the Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club.
"I wanted to ensure the longevity of this great community event, so it made sense to include additional people and support," she added. "The Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club is an energetic, active group in our community and since they are already focused on helping and supporting our youth, it seemed like a perfect fit.”
“Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time," added Greg Klug, Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club president. "Community service and involvement has been the focus of the Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club this year.
“The summer charity concerts provide an opportunity for people to gather and enjoy each other in a safe and friendly environment, and this fits perfectly with our mission!" he added. "We felt this was an opportunity to get involved with a fun community event that would also allow the club to spread awareness about Kiwanis International and recruit potential new members.”
The 2022 series will feature six shows with one band performing each night.
Concert dates are June 8 (7000apart), June 22 (Driftless), July 6 (Sam Ness), July 20 (John Masino Band), Aug. 10 (Brothers Quinn) and Aug. 24 (Matthew James & The Ramble). All shows will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Barrie Park in Fort Atkinson.
“Each year, I am blown away by the generosity of musicians who choose to play our series, and donate their time and talent to entertain our community and support the fundraising efforts,” stated Hartwick. “This year, we have a nice mix of local musicians and some new folks from out of town. I encourage everyone to attend any night they are able, and enjoy the free live music and community gathering.”
This year’s concerts are being supported by 20 generous local business sponsors.
Gold level sponsors are IPEC, BKS Dental, Joanne Larson with Wayne Hayes Real Estate, Griffin Ford, and Carla Haubenschild and Andrew Cesar with Northwestern Mutual.
Silver level sponsors are PremierBank, Festival Foods, Johnson Bank, Fort Atkinson Generals and Badger Bank.
Bronze level sponsors are Paddy Coughlin’s Pub, Crimson Salon & Spa, Bare Fort Tax Service, Andy Heine with Next Home Success, MK Celluar, Nitardy Funeral Home, MSI General, FCCU, Scott Spoerl with Farmer’s Insurance, and Mr. Plumber.
“All of the funds raised through sponsorship support and donations made at the shows will continue to support our efforts to increase opportunities for community engagement with Fort Atkinson youth, and to celebrate those who choose to give back,” stated Hartwick. “We will continue to support the Lend a Hand program at BASE Fort Atkinson and offer scholarship support.
"We are so grateful for each and every one of our amazingly generous sponsors who chose to support this effort and allow us to expand on the $73,728 already donated in support of community engagement initiatives,” she said.
The concerts are free to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and beverages.
“The concert series has grown into such a strong community engagement story and I, along with the whole Kiwanis organization, am grateful to keep spreading that message, especially after the past two difficult years we’ve all experienced,” added Hartwick. “So, in addition to any food or drink items that folks choose to bring down to Barrie Park with them, we ask that everyone also bring their positive energy, open minds, welcoming hearts and take a few minutes during each show to think about how YOU might be able to have a positive impact on your community.”
The dates, bands, sponsor list and other details for the 2022 shows can be viewed on the FA Summer Charity Concerts Facebook page. Anyone with any questions or who would like a copy of the event series poster can contact Megan Hartwick at facharityconcerts@gmail.com.
The FA Summer Charity Concerts was founded in 2013 and focuses on highlighting local musicians and promoting community engagement. Since its inception, the organization has donated a total of $73,728 to the Fort Atkinson community by supporting the Lend a Hand program at BASE Fort Atkinson and the FA Summer Charity Concerts scholarship at the Fort Atkinson High School.
For more information about the charity concerts, “like” the Facebook page at “FA Summer Charity Concerts.”
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. The Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.