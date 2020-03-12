There currently are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, and any flu-like symptoms likely are from other germs, Fort HealthCare officials said Thursday.
With a rash of cancellations around the state and nation that includes the suspension or cancellation of NBA and college basketball games, the virus has local organizations paying close attention to the latest news.
Chris Barron, executive director of population health and clinical services at Fort HealthCare in Fort Atkinson, said the Fort Memorial Hospital is able to test for the virus, but people should not rush to a doctor’s office unless there are symptoms.
“We have not had any positive tests. We are trying to be proactive in communicating,” Barron said.
He advises that people should do the same thing they might have done six months ago if they felt sick: If they went to a doctor then, they should continue to follow those same precautions.
But unless a person was in contact with one of the seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, then the odds of having the virus are low, he said.
“The wildcard is that if you have traveled to an area where this is common right now,” he said. “That’s what’s going to trigger whether the patient goes down a testing scenario.
“If it doesn’t fit that criteria, the odds are very low (you have the virus),” he said.
Mike Wallace, CEO of Fort HealthCare, said staff members are testing patients for the virus, commonly referred to as the coronavirus. And they are seeing a public that is concerned.
Wallace said they do not have the test kits for the virus, but they are able to collect a specimen and send that out for testing.
“We don’t have the on-site (results) for the test,” he said.
Wallace said any positive or negative results are reported to the county.
Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency on Thursday and the state high school athletics association moved to limit attendance at remaining winter tournaments.
DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said during a news conference that the agency is recommending the cancellation of all events with more than 250 people. Evers said people should stop shaking hands to prevent the spread of the virus.
“’Wisconsin nice’ is going to have to have a different look to it in the future,” he said.
For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
But the vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness might take three to six weeks to recover.
Area restaurants in Fort Atkinson also are taking precautions. Valbon Beqiri, owner of both Fort 88 Smokehouse and Brickhouse Pizzeria and Pub, said in an email Thursday that employees are monitoring guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. The business is increasing the extent of cleaning practices for all areas and discouraging contact within the restaurant, including shaking hands.
“Our goal is to ensure you remain confident in dining with us during these challenging circumstances and know that your health is a priority in everything that we do,” Beqiri said.
“We are confident that our restaurants are safe and will continue to operate as normal.”
At Culver’s Restaurant in Fort Atkinson, people stopping in Thursday might have noticed some of the staff serving while wearing latex gloves.
“Yes, we are taking precautions,” said manager Emily Hernandez-Perez. “We got new guidelines for sanitizing. We started to do that today.”
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed a case of the virus on Wednesday in neighboring Waukesha County. According to the DHS, that patient was exposed while traveling in the United States and internationally and is currently isolated at home. On Thursday, two more Dane County residents were confirmed to have the virus, boosing the state total to seven.
In addition, the Wisconsin 4-H organization has ordered all counties and local clubs to cancel all activities with more than 50 people.
Should you get tested?
Fort HealthCare is following criteria for those who should be tested for the COVID-19 virus. Those guidelines include: Patient has symptoms (fever and cough, rash, shortness of breath) and patient has contacted a person with confirmed COVID-19 infection (this is rare in Jefferson County currently). Or patient has symptoms (fever and cough, rash, shortness of breath) and patient has travelled to areas with COVID-19 activity.
If those criteria are not met, the test is of little value as the likelihood of a positive result is very low, Fort HealthCare officials wrote in an email. In addition, if testing is deemed appropriate, patients are considered Persons Under Investigation by the CDC and must remain isolated — typically at home unless supportive medical treatment is required — until the result is known, and perhaps longer.
