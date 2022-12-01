FORT ATKINSON—Demolition of structures at the former Loeb-Lorman scrapyard began this week on the city’s north side
Officials aim for all buildings and trees to be gone from the site at 115 Lorman St. by Dec. 31.
The Fort Atkinson City Council enabled the destruction in early October, when it awarded a demolition and remediation bid to Edgerton Contractors for $458,000.
The council also authorized city staff to activate additional demolition-related bid alternates, as long as the total remains under $612,753. These alternates include removal and crushing of reinforced concrete roads and bunkers, asphalt pavement and sewer inlets. There is also a steel bunker that needs to be removed.
Using a grant through a Capital Development Block Grant-CLOSE program, the city purchased the three parcels on the Lorman property in early 2021.
Remediation work on soils at the site will also be necessary, but further studies and recommendations from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will be needed to determine what needs to be removed, said Fort Atkinson city engineer and public works director Andy Selle.
The future of the site remains uncertain. The city is considering constructing a public works facility to the location.
However, officials have said a preferred option is to build a new public works facility at the site of the current municipal garage located at 700 James St.
