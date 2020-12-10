One person is dead and another apprehended after a shootout with police that ended near Fort Atkinson with three officers discharging their weapons.
The high-speed chase began at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when a Wisconsin State Patrol Officer attempted to stop a vehicle on State Highway 26, between Watertown and Johnson Creek, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
One driver and one passenger were inside the vehicle that officers were trying to stop. The vehicle stopped for a short time, and the only passenger in the vehicle fled.
The driver then drove away, continuing south along Highway 26 toward Fort Atkinson. State Patrol officers pursued the vehicle.
During the chase, the driver of the car fired shots from the vehicle at law enforcement.
The vehicle continued southbound on Highway 26 when road spikes were deployed by officers. The vehicle struck them and exited Highway 26 at U.S. Highway 12 and came to a stop in the median.
The driver exited the vehicle with a handgun and then attempted to carjack a civilian. Three Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers then discharged their weapons and struck the subject.
Law enforcement began life-saving measures on the driver. However, the driver succumbed to injuries at the scene.
No law enforcement personnel or other involved individuals were injured during the incident.
The individual who fled the vehicle near Johnson Creek later was apprehended.
The troopers involved in the shooting from Wisconsin State Patrol have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.
The incident shut down Highway 12 for hours. UW Medflight also was called to the scene.
The Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and being assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are cooperating fully with DCI during this investigation.
The Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Jefferson County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Fort Atkinson Police Department, which helped re-route traffic. Portions of Highway 12 in Fort Atkinson were closed in both east and west directions until late in the evening.
