A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal house fire, which investigators have deemed suspicious, that occurred late Friday morning in Fort Atkinson.
State fire and criminal investigation officials say they have one suspect in custody in connection with the death of an individual, believed to be a woman, inside the home, but no further information has been released.
The blaze, of unknown origin, broke out in the 1 1/2-story, single-family home at 415 Foster St. Friday at approximately 10:45 a.m., and first responders discovered what they called “heavy” fire conditions, WSAU radio reported.
According to a release Saturday by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) State Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from the Fort Atkinson Police Department, is investigating a suspicious death related to the residential fire that took place June 11 around 11 a.m.
The fire investigation also involved a statewide AMBER Alert late Friday night that was canceled early Saturday morning when the 2-year-old child was safely returned.
On late Friday morning, the Fort Atkinson Fire Department and Fort Atkinson Police Department were called to a residential fire on Foster Street in Fort Atkinson.
According to the DOJ release, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions and ultimately located a deceased adult victim in the residence, although the name of the deceased has not been released.
The Fort Atkinson Fire and Police Departments requested the State Fire Marshal’s Office at DOJ to investigate the death.
Investigators found the circumstances of the incident suspicious, and were concerned for the location and imminent safety of a child that resided at the home.
Law enforcement issued a statewide AMBER Alert. However, an investigative lead resulted in the safe recovery of the child before the alert was sent to wireless phones across the state.
The AMBER Alert had said the 2-year-old was with Elizabeth M. Durkee, 36, who was seen leaving the fire scene with the child in a 2004 gray Chevrolet Malibu. The alert said information had been received which indicated that the child was in great danger.
The DOJ’s release did not mention Durkee or the child’s name, nor how the two might have been related or connected with the fire.
According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, a woman booked Saturday matching the same name and age appears on the Jefferson County Jail roster. The woman being held is expected to appear in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Tuesday, a deputy said.
The newspaper reported that property tax records show that Christina A. Durkee is the owner of the home.
All individuals involved in the incident were known to each other, according to the DOJ.
Law enforcement now have arrested a suspect in the fatal fire investigation.
Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch has described the house as a total loss, and that it will be razed after the state fire marshal’s investigation is completed, likely sometime next week.
He said he believed more information about the fire would be released at a later date.
Multiple fire departments responded to the call, Rausch said, noting that the extreme heat, high humidity and a hailstorm challenged efforts to battle the blaze. Firefighters, he said, returned to the station at about 8:45 p.m.
Friday’s fire marks the second fatal residential fire in Fort Atkinson for this year.
The Division of Criminal Investigation is leading this investigation, with assistance from the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
Also assisting are the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Delavan Police Department and Lake Geneva Police Department, as well as the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.
This investigation is ongoing and no more information is available at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.