Word that retail stores can now allow customers inside spread quickly through downtown cities in Jefferson County Monday with some changing their sign to say “open.”
With five people allowed with social distancing in a store, that’s a normal day for some smaller businesses like Humphrey Floral and Gift in Fort Atkinson.
“For us, that will be a return to business as usual, so that’s really good news,” said Scott Hayes, facilities coordinator.
The change also came on the same day facilities in Wisconsin opened for free COVID-19 testing to anyone.
Gov. Tony Evers allowed nearly all nonessential businesses to reopen on Monday as long as they serve no more than five customers at a time.
The order, which took effect immediately, addresses criticism from smaller businesses and Republican lawmakers that it was unfair to allow essential businesses such as grocery stores to remain open while nonessential businesses such as flower shops had to close under Evers’ “safer-at-home” order, which runs until May 26.
The latest order applies to all standalone stores and those in strip malls that have entrances to the outside, but not to stores in indoor shopping malls.
“It’s a start for our businesses after such uncertainty,” said Jen Pinnow, executive director of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. “Shopping in person in a small community is more than just picking out a gift or purchasing a blouse, it’s about the personal connections. I believe a great deal of us have missed that for the last two months. To their credit, many of our retail businesses adapted to an online sales platform during the “safer-at-home” order, which is a testament to their tenacity, and will hopefully continue to enhance sales moving forward.”
The order, issued by Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm at Evers’ direction, strongly encourages all shoppers and store workers to wear masks, but does not require it. Everyone in the store must maintain a 6-foot distance from one another. Evers also allowed drive-in movie theaters to reopen.
“For the iconic Highway 18 Outdoor Theater to be able to open is a great asset to our community. It’s a unique, family-friendly and safe travel destination,” Pinnow said.
For Hometown Pharmacy in downtown Fort Atkinson, they have been able to be open, but have chosen to stay safe and do curbside delivery.
“Our situation is probably different. We could have been open all along,” said Mike Zagelow, co-owner.
This week the pharmacy started doing immunizations, and he said having people in the store is allowing for them to adjust to things like extra cleaning and social distancing to keep everyone safe.
“That’s exciting news. I feel a lot of solidarity for my non-pharmacy neighbors up and down the streets,” Zagelow said.
Though it will be a little bit before the pharmacy will open to people walking in the store. “Making sure we got all our ducks in a row before we open shortly,” he said.
And opening businesses to customers comes at a time when unemployment rates are skyrocketing.
“Our larger companies have been very generous in purchasing gift certificates to thank their employees and to support our small businesses. Over $90,000 in chamber gift certificates has been sold in the last two months, so now is the perfect time for our retail community to re-open. People sometimes wait for a special occasion to spend their certificates, but the chamber encourages everyone to spend them now. It could mean the difference between keeping or losing our favorite local shops and services,” said Carrie Chisholm, Executive Director for the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce.
Opening a store up after being closed for almost two months will be something to get used to again with new rules.
Tom Bergey, who owns a Bergey Jewelry in Fort Atkinson, said this certainly will help businesses, but there is still a cause for concern for business owners.
“A fair number are still not comfortable with all this,” he said of the coronavirus and how easy this spreads.
Peggy Bare, owner of Wine and Roses, a floral shop at 215 S. Center Ave. in Jefferson, said she was pleasantly surprised by the governor’s Badger Bounce Back order, and said social distancing will not be a problem.
“We’re a very small shop, so with the amount of our walk-in traffic, five (customers) isn’t even an issue,” Bare said. “And being a flower shop, we do mostly deliveries.
“I was very surprised, but pleased,” she said of the reopening order.
Although its storefront was closed the past two months, Wine and Roses staff still had been making no-contact deliveries to customers.
“We call them, ring their doorbell, set the order on their stoop or porch and then leave,” Bare said, “so there’s no contact between the delivery person and customers.”
She said the floral shop will be continuing its no-contact deliveries while practicing social distancing. Additionally, the store will be taking orders but then making the exchanges outside.
The owner said staff have been wearing facemasks among themselves as a preventive measure.
As to the governor’s order, she said she still hasn’t processed it all.
“We’re still in catching up Mother’s Day mode, so I haven’t even digested it all yet, and haven’t talked with my staff as far as what day we’re going to officially reopen and what protocol to take,” Bare concluded. “But it (reopening) is going to be very exciting.”
Meanwhile, Bob Herold, owner of Dale’s Bootery at 155 W. Main St. in Whitewater, said he had heard about the governor’s reopening order just before running an errand. He said he has mixed feelings about it.
“I’m pleasantly surprised they (state officials) did this, and I’m happy that the (COVID-19 caseload) numbers are showing we can do this,” Herold said. “But I’m apprehensive about reopening because I certainly don’t want to expose my family and staff to anything.
“At the same time, I’ll be honest, I think it’s a little overdue when they (government) let the big-box stores stay open with hundreds of people in their stores,” he added. “We can regulate our traffic a lot easier.”
Typical traffic flow at Dale’s Bootery, he said, involves only three to four people in the store at a time.
“Obviously there’s times when we’re busier and times when there’s nobody,” Herold said. “But usually we don’t have more than three or four people in the store at once.”
And the store, he said, definitely will be implementing safe-distancing guidelines.
“We’re absolutely going to have our own stations where we’ll be waiting on people individually,” Herold assured. “We will have at least 10 feet between each space and be sanitizing in between customers.”
Initially, he said, staff will start by taking appointments to ensure traffic flow is maintained. And they will be taking safety precautions as well.
“All (staff) are going to be wearing facemasks,” Herold said. “And we’re going to require people (customers) initially to wear facemasks when they come in.”
However, he said, Dale’s Bootery has not had anybody in its store for two months, so there is not of sanitizing left to do.
“It’s as safe as it’s going to get,” Herold said.
The owner reiterated that he has many mixed emotions about reopening his boot shop.
“I’m relieved — we’ve been closed for two months, and that’s been devastating,” Herold stated. “This is our busiest time of year. But again, it’s a safety concern for our customers, the community, our staff and family.”
The owner said he was surprised that the state didn’t at first allow small businesses to reopen only for a weekend or in, for example, two days’ time versus all at once.
Throughout the duration of the health emergency closure, many people from the community, he said, reached out to Dale’s Bootery to purchase gift certificates and place orders to have delivered.
“I did some deliveries by dropping orders off on porches in Whitewater,” Herold said. “And we’re still offering free delivery and curbside pickup.”
Ultimately, he said, it will be “exciting” to see all of the store’s loyal customers once again.
“But I don’t blame those (people) who don’t want to come out, especially if they are at risk,” Herold said. “By all means, stay home and stay safe.”
Evers said this will allow business owners to go back to work safely and people can support their favorite local spots.
“Both customers and workers need to be confident in their safety, so we need everyone to be diligent in following best safety practices, so we can continue to move our state forward while keeping our neighbors, families, and communities safe and healthy,” he said.
Also, on Monday, free community testing sites opened in Milwaukee and Madison, expanding the number of locations where people can show up without an appointment to get screened for the virus without having to leave their vehicles, or having any symptoms.
The community testing sites are part of the state’s ongoing effort to create testing sites in areas with a known lack of access to COVID-19 testing or with community spread.
“I urge anyone who needs a test to go get tested at one of these sites and help protect your community and family from this virus,” Evers said in a statement.
Lines of cars stretched for blocked in Milwaukee, with people saying they had to wait for hours to get tested. Milwaukee has been hit hard by the virus, with more than half of the deaths and a third of the confirmed cases recorded in Milwaukee County.
As of Sunday, more than 10,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, which had a death toll of 400 deaths and 1,820 people hospitalized with the disease.
Evers’ three-phase plan for easing his “safer-at-home” order would be triggered only after the state meets six criteria, including fewer new diagnoses of coronavirus, fewer new reports of flu-like symptoms, and a lower percentage of positive coronavirus tests for 14 days. As of Monday, only two of six criteria for entering the first reopening phase had been met.
Establishing the community testing sites is part of the Evers administration plan to increase testing to get a better handle on where the virus is and to limit its spread.
— The Associated Press contributed to this story.
