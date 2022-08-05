Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, delivers gift-filled shoeboxes to millions of children in need each year.
For years, Fort Atkinson families have packed shoebox gifts for boys and girls around the world. One of these gifts reached Elena Nicholson in the former Soviet Union when she was a young girl. Nicholson is visiting Madison area residents to share how the simple gift had a life-changing impact.
Nicholson will be telling her story to local groups and churches. She wants to encourage residents as they kick off the upcoming collection season to fill between 13,900 shoeboxes with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—contributing to the global goal of reaching 11 million children in Jesus’ Name.
She will be at Faith Community Church, W5949 Hackbarth Road, Fort Atkinson on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m.Families are invited to bring their family to participate in the children’s shoebox club packing activity after the speaker.
Nicholson was 8 years old when she and her sister were moved from an abusive, poverty-stricken home into an orphanage in the former Soviet Union. At a time when she was feeling unloved, she was handed an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift. It was the first gift she had ever received.
With the gift, Nicholson received a booklet, which seemed like an unbelievable fairytale. It said the Creator of the universe loved her. She began to pray, hopeful for a family for her and her sister, a prayer that was answered in 2004 by a loving family in the United States.
During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week Nov. 14 – 21, Fort Atkinson residents can bring gift-filled shoeboxes to multiple drop-off locations throughout the area to be announced in late October.
For more information, call 630-474-9478, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. Boxes built online go to hard-to-reach countries.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth shoebox.
