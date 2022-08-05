Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, delivers gift-filled shoeboxes to millions of children in need each year.

For years, Fort Atkinson families have packed shoebox gifts for boys and girls around the world. One of these gifts reached Elena Nicholson in the former Soviet Union when she was a young girl. Nicholson is visiting Madison area residents to share how the simple gift had a life-changing impact.

Load comments