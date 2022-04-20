Opportunities Inc., based in Fort Atkinson, has been awarded a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to promote health equity regarding COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the state.
The DHS has awarded a total of 3.4 million in grants to 43 organizations for this initiative. Agencies receiving the grants will use the funding to address barriers to vaccine information and access for disadvantaged and underserved populations, making proven health information available and helping to connect people with needed care.
Opportunities, Inc. will use the award to engage its diverse workforce across multiple locations, and also to leverage its expansive community and business partnerships in order to share information, influence, and expand accessibility options to increase vaccination awareness for those in targeted groups identified by DHS.
People of color, indigenous, Latinx, impoverished, physical and developmental disability, elderly and other barriers will continue to be the focus of this outreach.
“These grant funds will raise awareness about COVID-19 prevention, including sharing information about the importance of getting your COVID-19 vaccine,” said Karen Timberlake, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary.
Timberlake said the campaign will also alert people of the importance of getting booster doses as soon as they are eligible.
Opportunities, Inc. is following this directive with a targeted marketing and outreach campaign centered around refreshing people’s knowledge about COVID-19 vaccines, renewing a “best practices” approach to health and wellness, and sharing resources to reconnect to people at their workplace, leisure and other aspects of their lives.
The endeavor aims to beneft people of diverse backgrounds and abilities, specifically those living in rural communities.
The initiative will utilize communication modes and approaches to promote better engagement, understanding and the advancement of health equity for all Wisconsinites.
Barbara LeDuc, President and CEO of Opportunities, Inc. said she is grateful that the nonprofit agency has again bee chosen to partner with the state in its next initiative to improve the accessibility of vital community health resources and services.
“Opportunities, Inc. is pleased to once again collaborate with the public and private sector in pursuit of enhancing outreach, inclusion and health equity for the health of all Wisconsin communities,” LeDuc said.
DHS has awarded a total of 11.58 million to 135 organizations from spring 2021 through project completion in late fall 2022. The grants were awarded to agencies that work to reduce socioeconomic or health inequities.
Opportunities, Inc.’s mission aligns perfectly with this call to action, agency officials said.
The Fort Atkinson-based nonprofit is prepared to implement similar strategies as the organization used during the first DHS Outreach Project, which reached more than 100,000 people in targeted groups.
For more information on the Community Outreach COVID Vaccine Project, people may contact Ann Janquart, Vice President of Employment Services at ajanquart@oppinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.