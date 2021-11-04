Opportunities Inc’s free “OI Closet” is helping to outfit local folks for their personal and professional lives, while providing valuable community service experience for Opportunities’ clients with differing abilities.
Local residents who need something to wear for a job interview, a special event like a wedding or funeral, or just around the house are welcome to come and check out the free service.
There are many worthwhile outlets that serve this kind of need at a low cost, such as Goodwill or St. Vincent de Paul, said Robin Kennedy, vice president of Mission Advancement for Opportunities.
However, Opportunities planners wanted to really minimize obstacles for community members — so that’s why they made OI Closet completely free.
“We’re looking for ways to minimize the challenges people face and help get people back to work,” Kennedy said. “The reward is in helping people find their dignity and purpose in life.”
There are no limits on who can use the OI closet. It is open to anyone in need, whatever their situation.
They could be part of the substantial — but relatively invisible — homeless population in the area. They could have fallen behind in their bills due to medical expenses or something else beyond their control, or they could be seeking to better themselves despite limited resources.
“A lot of folks just need a warm jacket,” Kennedy said.
OI Closet actually has been in existence since 2012, but this year Opportunities planners decided to take it more public in the interest of serving more people.
“We’ve now expanded it to anyone in need in the community,” said Linda Branson, director of Mission Services and Community Options.
“We feel it’s part of our role in caring for the community,” Kennedy said. “That includes making sure that our clients and employees, and members of the community at large, have the clothing and necessities they need.”
Melissa Jaeggi, Day Services coordinator for Opportunities,” said the project is a “win-win.”
Helping to prepare items for distribution provides independent living skills for the people of differing abilities served by Opportunities. It also gives participants experience and skills that could serve them well in the working world.
The entire project is supported by community donations. Opportunities accepts donations of lightly used clothing and accessories such as purses or jewelry.
“After we receive the donations, we wash all of them and get them ready to wear,” Branson said, noting that Opportunities participants learn which items should be folded and which ones need to go on hangers.
“It really works well as a teaching method for our participants,” she added. “They learn how to do laundry, sorting, simple mending ... these are all transferable skills and ones they’ll use later in life.”
She said the response from persons who have made use of the service has been extremely positive.
“We had a gal come in who was starting a new job as a receptionist,” Branson said. “She didn’t feel she had anything ‘presentable’ in her closet at home. She was able to walk out of here with four or five outfits suitable for work, and she was just ecstatic.”
Meanwhile, the participants from the Opportunities side, many of whom have significant disabilities, really “bloom” as they get the chance to help others and serve an important role in the community, the Opportunities representatives said.
The new OI Closet “store” is open from 9 to 11 a.m. each Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
“It’s a ‘boutique’-style experience,” Kennedy said.
“We have an entire room dedicated for this,” Branson added.
It runs just like a store, except that recipients need to make appointments before they stop in to the Fort Atkinson location.
“We have phones ready, and people just need to call to set up an appointment to try on outfits,” Kennedy said.
Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Opportunities is taking precautions to keep everyone safe, and that means, for now at least, there is a limit on how many people can be inside OI Closet at one time.
Opportunities also has taken the service on the road as one of its mobile offerings. Initially, OI Closet frequently brought items to a community location such as the Workforce Development Center in Jefferson or to job fairs around the area.
However, when COVID-19 hit, Opportunities officials decided to go directly to the people in need.
“We are evolving based on the needs of the community,” Branson said.
“If we have someone who calls from Watertown — for example, they have a job interview and nothing to wear — we take down their size and what they’re looking for,” Kennedy said. “Then we hop in a van and bring it to them.”
“It’s a great community outing for our participants,” Branson said. “It gets them involved in the community and it gives people an appreciation of what they can do.”
Most needed donations at this time are winter clothing such as hats, jackets and sweatshirts.
To learn more about OI Closet, to arrange to make a donation or to utilize the service, people can call the OI Closet store at 1-800-314-4567, extension 4318, or email oicloset@oppinc.com.
“We promise a 24-hour turnaround to respond to requests,” Kennedy said.
