For a long time, all Spencer Jelinek could see was darkness.
Now he sees the light within the darkness.
The Milky Way spangled across the sky above the Rock River. The brilliant, fiery sunrises and sunsets. The comet Neowise searing across the heavens. The Christmas decorations lighting up the dark December landscape.
He captures these moments and shares them, spreading peace and joy through photography.
It was only a couple of years ago that Jelinek picked up his first camera, a cheap Black Friday deal he quickly outgrew. But in a short span of time, the Fort Atkinson native has made a name for himself in the field regionally and now he is able to support himself entirely through his photography.
Jelinek graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 2006.
His early adult life went through some rough patches. He has children, both of whom live with their mothers and whom he hasn’t seen in years.
“I went through severe, severe depression and couldn’t keep a job,” he said. “But I am who I am because of the things I’ve been through.”
Eventually, Jelinek found employment at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in his hometown. On that fateful Black Friday a couple of years ago, with a little cash on hand, he decided to splurge on a camera, since he enjoyed taking pictures on his phone.
That was November 2018.
The camera opened up a whole new way of looking at the world. Jelinek began to see the beauty that had been all around him that he’d taken for granted before.
He became an avid student of photography, teaching himself the tricks of the trade via YouTube videos. Soon, it became apparent the Black Friday camera was insufficient for what he wanted to do.
Going to the Madison Camera Company, he invested in a much more professional model, a Canon EOS R mirrorless camera.
He started out specializing in wildlife photography, particularly songbirds.
“It really teaches you to be quick with a telephoto lens,” Jelinek said. “That’s how I learned and honed my settings.”
Then he moved on to landscapes. He has made it a mission of his to capture the natural beauty of the state.
“Wisconsin has so much beauty everywhere,” he said.
Jelinek has traveled across the state to parks and natural areas to capture Wisconsin’s hidden beauty, but he also finds much to love right in his hometown, from the comparative darkness of Blackhawk Island which allows him to catch phenomenal astronomical images to the shifting beauty of the Rock River in all its seasons and moods.
In particular, Jelinek became fascinated with sunrise and sunset photography. For those who aren’t experienced at photography, it seems like it should be easy to capture the brilliant colors that are right in front of our eyes — however, what the camera “sees” isn’t the same as what our eyes see.
As Jelinek learned, it takes an incredible amount of finesse to be able to reproduce the colors in a low-light setting and to bring out the image we see in our mind’s eye.
“I shoot in a raw format (very high resolution) and that gives me a lot of flexibility in post-production,” he said.
As his skills grew, so did Jelinek’s reputation. He earned publication, both in online and print forums, and began selling his work across the state.
A year ago, he was able to quit his job at the Fireside to focus solely on photography, and his audience of followers and buyers continues to grow.
Jelinek continues to focus mainly on landscapes, but he’s also done some advertising images, portrait work and events like weddings.
“That has been very, very challenging during the pandemic, especially toward the end of the year,” he said of event photography. Fortunately for the health of all participants, all of the weddings he has shot this year have been small, with a maximum of 30 guests, and great precautions were taken to minimize risk.
The pandemic has played into his decision not to have a traditional “open gallery” night this year, as many artists do to share their new work.
Instead, this weekend, he’ll host a Facebook Live Stream gallery tour, in cooperation with Mike Foerster Real Estate Group in Fort Atkinson.
During the event, which runs from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Spencer will be showcasing his local shots inside Foerster’s striking office building in downtown Fort Atkinson — the building many know as the former “Soap and Pepper” specialty shop.
People can connect by liking Jelinek’s Facebook page (Spencer Jelinek Photography) or through the Foerster real estate page.
During the event, Foerster and Jelinek will be touring the gallery and talking about each shot — where it was taken, what went into each image and what Jelinek was hoping to convey.
Those who tune in live via Facebook also will have a chance to win a canvas print or metal print of one of Jelinek’s photos.
The local photographer also will be giving away two of his new calendars — “Sunrises and Sunsets of Wisconsin,” and “God’s Country,” the latter of which showcases Northern Wisconsin scenes.
For his part, Foerster said he has known Jelinek for several years, through their church (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson) and the community.
“He graduated just ahead of one of my kids,” Foerster said.
The local real estate agent was only too glad to offer up space for a gallery show to a local artist.
“Every year, we try to do something for the community,” Foerster said. “We usually have an open house, but this year, we had to think outside the box.”
“I am very blessed, to be able to do a job like this that allows me to see the beauty in the world,” Jelinek said. “It’s hard to have a bad day when you wake up to a beautiful sunrise.”
This pandemic year, people are experiencing all kinds of stressors, from COVID-19 cases to lockdowns, job losses to political strife, and all of these stresses have led to a lot of negativity in people’s lives, Jelinek recognized.
In the face of all of this negativity, Jelinek said he tries to spread peace and joy through his images.
“It is incredibly rewarding knowing that what I do brings beauty into people’s lives,” Jelinek concluded. “This has been a hard year. You have to stop and look at the blessings we have in our lives.”
