PALMYRA — In the past three months, the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District has seen a lot of changes ... to say the least.
They faced being dissolved until a Jan. 9 vote that saved the district, which prompted several school board members to resign. And recently, the current seven-member board voted to close Palmyra Elementary School.
In the last few weeks, schools across Wisconsin also are facing time away from classrooms because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the April 7 election less than a week away, six people running for three seats on the Palmyra-Eagle school board face a tough road ahead to have the chance to turn around a district that has financial problems.
The continuing saga of the district started a year ago. Electors rejected an operational referendum in April 2019 to fund the district, which was followed by a failed advisory referendum last fall seeking school support.
The school board subsequently voted to dissolve the district last summer, which was in debt and losing students through open enrollment.
Then last November, the School District Boundary Appeals Board started holding sessions at the high school with hundreds of residents showing up to listen to meetings on a decision whether to dissolve the district or not.
And the board voted to not dissolve the district.
Eight candidates filed to run for three school board seats that will be up for election April 7. The primary Feb. 18 narrowed them to six.
Now, the process of moving forward will be a long and difficult one for Palmyra-Eagle, which has become financially unstable.
Its debt has ballooned to $12.8 million. The district must find ways to pay that debt and see if they can stop the flow of students out of the district.
In a questionnaire, the candidates running for the three school board seats were asked to share their reasons for seeking office and top issues of concern. Here are their responses, in alphabetical order:
• Michael Eddy, 51, W585 Hooper Road, Palmyra.
Eddy has been on the board for three months, having been appointed following a resignation.
“As I am currently on the board, appointed after a resignation, I would continue to support the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District as the best that I can using my business background,” he said. “I want to mention, I was the only individual to ask to be on the board after the vote to dissolve. While this makes me an incumbent, I am really not.
“The state said the Palmyra-Eagle district was to remain open,” he continued. “I am here to make sure we do that in a financially responsible way. Provide the lowest cost and not sacrifice the student experience. We are headed in that direction. I am excited about that.
“If I am to remain on the school board, I will use data to help drive the right decisions at the right time to best serve the students and taxpayers. I have already proven that I am willing to make tough choices based on data.”
Email: Meddy@PEASD.org.
• Tara LeRoy, 47, of N2577 County Highway E, Palmyra.
Leroy said that the near-dissolution of the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District was heartbreaking a process to go through and a wake-up call to the community and many throughout the state.
“Losing our schools would have had a significant negative impact on our communities and the districts surrounding us,” she said. “As a community member and a parent with children in the district, I could not stand idly by while we faced losing one of our greatest community assets. The current educational funding system for public schools throughout the state is generally found to be inadequate and unfair.”
She said she hopes that the attention drawn to the district’s situation has highlighted some of those issues and can be used to help drive needed change to ensure all public schools will have access to the funding required to adequately provide for the needs of their communities.
“As a school board member, I would aim to serve both students and families of Palmyra-Eagle Area School District in a fiscally responsible manner while pursuing innovative solutions, new educational partnerships, sponsors and grant opportunities,” LeRoy said.
“One unique program I am personally pursuing is adding equine therapy and learning through a district partnership with a well-established local therapeutic riding center,” she said. “Equine-assisted activities have countless benefits for physical and emotional health. Implementing such a program is a natural fit for our rural district, would complement our current dog-therapy and equestrian programs, and would be groundbreaking for a public school district in Wisconsin.”
She said that this program initially would be added at no cost to the district or the students through a combination of sponsors, grants and private donations.
Another goal, she said, is “bridging the community divide through consolidation of elementary schools and uniting all of our children early on, encouraging community, teacher, and student feedback and collaboration; focusing on cutting losses through open enrollment and attracting new students; and developing long term vision for our district’s success are priorities.
“The Palmyra-Eagle Area School District has been a hidden gem within southeastern Wisconsin, providing quality education, ample extracurricular and athletic opportunities, and well-rounded graduates,” LeRoy said. “The district also currently leads area districts in increased graduation rates — rising 5.7 percentage points and far outpacing the statewide average of 1.6 percentage points, over the past five years as reported by the state Department of Public Instruction. I believe, with bold and innovative leadership,our district can become a destination district with continued success and a bright future, while continuing to provide the personal attention and family friendly atmosphere our students have grown to love.”
Email: 2fatponies@gmail.com.
• The Daily Union did not receive a response to its questionnaire from candidate Thomas P. Novak.
• Jean (Kau) Reith, 313 Pleasant St., Eagle.
Reith said that she believes the communities of Palmyra and Eagle need to maintain control of their school district. However, it became apparent at the Department of Public Instruction meetings that they have to change and take the district in a new direction to survive.
“We have serious financial issues, and with the consolidation of our elementary schools, we will begin to take the steps needed to correct the situation,” she said. “The communities will come together at Eagle Elementary, and with the strong curriculum and extra-curricular activities planned, the children and families will begin an educational journey that will lead them to the beautiful middle and high school in Palmyra,” she said, adding, “I grew up in these communities; both communities thrive when our schools are vibrant.”
Reith pointed out that a group of people created a plan that was presented to the DPI board in January, and the board encouraged the group to step up and lead.
“The board voted against dissolution,” she said. “I am concerned that the momentum for real change will end if the wrong people are voted onto the board. I want this school district to not just survive, but thrive. I believe with the new leadership of Mitzi Roscizewski, Doris Parson, Michael Eddy, Tara LeRoy and myself, we can continue to make the necessary changes to correct our financial issues and build the curriculum that will excite and engage our students.”
The candidate emphasized that school financing is a concern.
“We need our local representatives to begin working with our district, not against it. It seems they believe the only answer to some of our financial issues is dissolution. This does not take into account our community’s health,” Reith said. “Our local businesses thrive when our school and community thrive. Losing our voices in a much larger school district does not help our children or local businesses. And in the end, it will not help our taxpayers.”
She noted that losing pupils through open enrollment has been an issue for the Palmyra-Eagle District and that trend must be reversed.
“I understand why some choose to open-enroll, and some may continue to do so. But change is coming. We need to change the attitude on the board from ‘we Can’t’ to ‘we Can,’” she said. “Rather than compete with our surrounding districts, we need to focus on what we can uniquely offer our community. We need to choose people that will work for both communities that this district serves. Please vote for those supporting the positive changes our school district needs.:
Email: jeankreith@gmail.com.
• Zachary Rutkowski, 37, of 719 W. Wisconsin St., Palmyra.
Rutkowski said that, as the father of three daughters who attend the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District, he always has helped out where he could.
“As the dissolution process unfolded, I paid close attention to what was going on and felt the need to step up and take on the responsibility of a school board member,” he said. “Many of the current candidates lack the integrity needed to listen to their constituents and do the necessary fact-finding to make informed decisions. I want to make fact-based decisions that reflect the wants and needs of the entire community, not just the PEASD supporters. Without the taxpayers’ trust, this district will never be successful.”
Topping his main three issues of concern is that the district becomes fiscally responsible.
“We cannot pass a referendum, so we need to live within our means,” he said. “Positivity will not pay our bills.”
He continued: “Secondly, the district must regain the trust of the community. We will not survive if the board continues to make hasty decisions without community involvement.”
Last but not least, Rutkowski said, the district must strive to continue to provide the best education possible for its students.
“We can do this by providing the best professionals to work with our students and by diversifying our curriculum to fit all students’ needs,” he said. “We should provide more options for students who will not attend college.”
Email: zachrutkowski@gmail.com.
• Kristiana Williams, 37, of N2509 County Highway E, Palmyra.
Williams said that, with three small children at home, it is vital for her family that their community offers a high level of education while providing a financially responsible district.
“My No. 1 concern is financial stability,” Williams said. “I agreed with closing Palmyra Elementary School. It financially made the most sense. The building is older and there are restrictions on the deed for Eagle. We ask Eagle to send their middle- and high school students to Palmyra, it seems fair to ask Palmyra to send their elementary students to Eagle. We have to work to cut more from the budget, but one elementary school was the first and largest cut.”
Her second priority is to addressing middle school ratings.
“We have to do better across the board, but our middle school ratings need attention immediately,” she said. “We have to start with teacher surveys and figure out a plan to move forward. Some out-of-the-box ideas I have would be cooperative study groups with high school students, (which would be) a benefit to the high school student looking to go into education.”
She added that it would be good to look into possible assistance from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater education students looking to expand their resumes and and reaching out to families in the community to volunteer some time to work one on one with students.
Her third priority, Williams said, is transparency and communication.
“Whether intentional or not, the past boards did not communicate enough with the communities,” she said. “I believe in the power of conversation and an open mind. In order to make the tough financial decisions required to move our district forward, the community has to be provided with full details. I believe in the power of roundtables, town halls, community meetings. Real ones, not ones where the district is ‘speaking to you,’ but rather where we are all speaking together. I would push to see these types of meetings on a regular basis. It’s vital to the revival and survival of our district.
Email: Kwilliams4schoolboard@yahoo.com.
Meanwhile, it should be noted that the Village of Palmyra’s polling placeat 100 W. Taft St. has been moved to the Community Center at Palmyra-Eagle High School, 123 Burr Oak. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters also can drop off absentee ballots at the new polling location on April 7, at 123 Burr Oak St., High School Community Center. They also can drop them off in the clerk’s office at the village hall, 100 W. Taft St.
Voters can find their polling place online at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/FindMyPollingPlace.
