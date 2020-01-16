Good Morning,
1. Three members of the Palmyra-Eagle Area School Board resigned Wednesday.
The resignations came after the board members faced scrutiny and criticism over the year-long dissolution fight.
Board President Scott Hoff and members Tara Bollmann and Carrie Ollis all resigned less than a week after the state School District Boundary Appeals Board voted against dissolving the district.
“It’s harder than anybody thinks it is,” Hoff said Wednesday morning. “I thought, joining the board five years ago, we would bring some politeness. Unfortunately, we ran into some situations that created a firestorm. It’s really hard to resign.”
2. Foreign exchange students at Fort Atkinson High School are looking for a "typical" American high school experience.
The three students, from Italy, Germany and Nepal have quickly fit in at the high school.
3. The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors approved contracts to borrow up to $7.6 million for facilities renovations.
The renovations will be for the county courthouse, sheriff's office and jail.
