FORT ATKINSON — The City of Fort Atkinson has awarded a Capital Catalyst Revolving Loan to Papa Brunk’s Bakery, to be located at 1220 Janesville Ave.
The city awarded the bakery $15,000 on Monday.
Tim Brunk has been a baker for over 25 years, working at well-known establishments in the Jefferson County area. Owners Tim and Jill Brunk chose the name Papa Brunk’s Bakery as a nod to their grandchildren and the locals who have enjoyed baked goods after many Fort Atkinson sporting events. Tim bakes goods for 4-H, Fort Atkinson FFA and FFA Alumni, banquets, weddings and many other events. Jill will serve as the business manager.
The new bakery will offer sales of cookies, cakes, cupcakes, dessert bars, muffins, donuts, bread, rolls, cheesecake, elephant ears, cinnamon and pecan rolls, bagels and more. They anticipate opening the bakery in October. The former Subway location also offers a drive through window. There will also be indoor seating and delivery available. The business plans to work with wholesale customers in the future.
The Brunks hope to add up to three jobs upon opening.
According to City of Fort Atkinson officials, the purpose of the Capital Catalyst Revolving Loan Fund is to help stimulate the city’s economy. On Jan. 28, the Fort Atkinson Economic Development Commission approved a partnership with the Jefferson County Economic Development Consortium (JCEDC) to manage the revolving loan fund, which includes $600,000 in available funds.
“The goal of the Capital Catalyst Revolving Loan Fund program is to encourage the startup of new businesses and the expansion of existing businesses,” Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire said. “The focus will be on assisting companies in industry sectors including, but not limited to advanced manufacturing, agriculture or food processing, information systems or software, medical devices, biosciences and energy.”
Activities assisted with program funds should address encouragement of new private investment in the City of Fort Atkinson; supporting a diverse mix of employment opportunities and minimize seasonal or cyclical employment fluctuations; encouraging development and use of modern technologies that increase productivity and efficiency and supporting the elimination of blight and encourage urban redevelopment.
Loans of up to $100,000 or 30% of total project costs are available through this fund, made possible by a Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
LeMire said the team at the Jefferson County Economic Development Consortium will work with applicants through the application and underwriting process. A Loan Review Committee will review applications and make recommendations to the Economic Development Commission for approval.
Anyone interested in more information is encouraged to review the application and loan guidelines on the city’s website at www.fortatkinsonwi.gov. Those interested in applying for the Capital Catalyst Revolving Loan Fund should contact Deb Reinbold, Interim Executive Director of JCEDC at DReinbold@jeffersoncountywi.gov or 920-674-8710.
