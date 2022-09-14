Fort Atkinson revolving loan
Jill and Timothy Brunk accepted $15,000 from the Capital Catalyst Revolving Loan fund on Monday to open Papa Brunk’s Bakery on Fort Atkinson’s south side. Back row from left, are Shauna Wessley, chamber executive director; Deb Reinbold, interim executive director of the Jefferson County Economic Development Consortium; Bill Camplin, economic development commission; Jim Nelson, economic development commission. Front row, from left, Megan Hartwick, city council member; Rebecca Houseman LeMire, city manager; Jill Brunk, Tim Brunk; Chris Scherer, council president and Mason Becker, city council member.

 Contributed

FORT ATKINSON — The City of Fort Atkinson has awarded a Capital Catalyst Revolving Loan to Papa Brunk’s Bakery, to be located at 1220 Janesville Ave.

The city awarded the bakery $15,000 on Monday.

