When the Revs. Chris and Delisa Buckingham-Taylor decided to leave San Diego 17 years ago for Fort Atkinson, people questioned their decision to leave a vibrant metropolis area for a tiny city in Wisconsin.
Chris, who has led the local First Congregational United Church of Christ for 17 years, and Delisa, who has served as pastor at Grace United for the past several years, found the Fort Atkinson area to have plenty of vibrancy of its own.
They particularly have enjoyed the city’s many arts opportunities, and its strong vein of social justice and compassion.
In a few months, the Buckingham-Taylors are planning to pick up from their current congregations and to depart for Ohio to be closer to family there.
The two pastors long have felt the call to ministry, Delisa since college and Chris even before that.
Chris, who grew up in New Jersey, said the local Presbyterian church always was a big part of his life. He sang in his church’s children’s choir and belonged to the Boy Scouts group associated with the church.
“It was kind of an extension of our home,” he said.
At the age of 14, he moved to West Virginia, where he was confirmed into the American Baptist church.
“I learned that it didn’t matter which denomination you were,” the pastor said. “We all worshiped the same God. It was about the people and the community.”
Even as early as high school, Chris felt the call to work in ministry.
For her part, Delisa felt the call to ministry in college.
“I felt that God was leading me to incorporate my love for God and my love for people in order to help people grow in their faith and life,” she said.
Chris and Delisa met at a youth retreat at the Methodist Theological School in Delaware, Ohio. From there, they went on to the multi-denominational Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, Calif.
They said that the Pacific School of Religion, which has a close relationship with the University of California-Berkeley, had a very rich ecumenical culture which felt right to them. They personally gravitated to Congregational ministry.
The view was idyllic, too.
“Our apartment overlooked the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz,” Delisa said.
After the couple graduated, Chris took a job near Pasadena, Calif., and that’s where their son, Aidan, was born 22 years ago.
“He was the best Mother’s Day present ever,” Delisa said.
From there, the Buckingham-Taylors moved to Poway, in the San Diego area, for several years.
During this time, the couple witnessed the great San Diego fire take place practically in their backyard.
“We were evacuated from our home and lived for a time in our church, which became an evacuation center,” Delisa said. “People from all over the community lived in our church preschool area, and we had animals on our playground, especially horses, as it was a very equestrian area.”
Wanting to be a little closer to family members in Ohio, they sought out a church in the Midwest, coming to Fort Atkinson in 2004.
The Buckingham-Taylors knew right away that Fort Atkinson would be a good fit. They liked the community’s progressive reputation and its thriving arts programs.
“We could already see our son was very expressive and artistically inclined,” Delisa said.
As soon as they got acclimated to their new community, the Buckingham-Taylors began forging bonds with the Fireside Dinner Theater and Fort Atkinson Community Theatre (FACT), as well as civic and charity efforts like Relay for Life.
And, true to their prediction, Aidan became extensively involved in the local theater and music scene.
Aidan loved the little plays his first-grade teacher, Jim Athas, staged with their class, and he played named roles in Fireside productions starting at the age of 7.
Aidan also benefited from being involved in Fort Atkinson High School’s celebrated show choir program. Later, he signed on to perform with the professional a capella vocal quintet “The Cats’ Pajamas” and went on to study musical theater in college.
“I have lots of fond memories in connection with the local theater groups,” Chris said. “I remember Trudianne Thom came to our home to interview Aidan for Tiny Tim in ‘The Christmas Carol,’ and I wound up getting recruited to play Mr. Fezziwig!”
Later, Chris served on the Fort Atkinson Community Theatre Board. He also remembers the founding of the Youth FACT program and its first directors, who actually were high-schoolers. Then, professional musician Bob Horton took the program over and took it to a new level, the pastor said.
“Over the years, I watched thousands of kids go through that program and come away enriched,” he said.
While getting very involved in the community at large, of course the Buckingham-Taylors were overseeing many changes and projects at their respective churches.
Delisa actually served as pastor of a Whitewater church before coming to Grace United in 2012.
She took the helm at Grace two years after its formation as a merger of two local congregations — Friedens United Church of Christ and Shalom Presbyterian.
Together, the two congregations formed one, Grace United, under the motto of “Putting arms and legs on God’s love.” Services are held in a historic church building designed by celebrated local architect, the late Helmut Ajango.
Ironically, the Shalom church, out of which Grace arose, itself was born when the local Presbyterian congregation split in the 1970s over political issues during the Vietnam War. Both “Shalom” and “Friedens” mean “peace,” and both of these churches shared a lot of common ground.
“With the new combined church came new ways of doing things,” Delisa said.
And she got to be involved in the very early days of bringing that vision to light.
A few years before, Chris had come to the UCC right after a big expansion, and in his first year of being pastor the UCC burned the mortgage, having paid off the project in full.
Delisa’s most memorable moments with her church involved coming together to helping people.
One of the big early efforts she recalls was the “Love for Lori” fundraiser, organized to assist a church member whose liver transplant had failed and then whose kidneys had shut down, leaving her in intensive care at University Hospital in Madison for many months.
Despite its small membership, Grace congregation was able to raise $10,000 to assist with Lori’s unexpected medical expenses. Lori received a new liver and a new kidney, and still is thriving today.
In recent years, Grace United has taken on the cause of Fort Atkinson’s homeless, assisting to fund temporary housing through Family Promise and also getting involved with the Fort Atkinson Homeless Coalition.
Grace United also has held successful campaigns for hurricane victims and for people living in extreme poverty around the world.
Locally, the church has helped to support low-income residents using the local laundromat, paying for their laundry service through “Loads of Love” effort.
“When you have financial concerns, being able to have clean laundry is such a gift of dignity,” Delisa said.
The church also has raised money for the “RIP Medical Debt” charity which buys people’s medical debt and retires it. For a $1 donation, the charity cancels $100 of debt.
“A lot of people in this country go bankrupt because of medical debt,” Delisa said. “We felt called to help.”
In terms of the physical church building, Grace underwent a major repair project which required the congregation to raise $100,000 for a new roof and to renew the wood siding on the original Helmut Ajango building.
Both Grace United and the UCC practice tolerance and inclusion, the pastors said.
Grace has been LGBTQ-affirming since the 1990s, while First Congregational UCC just voted to become open and affirming of LGBTQ individuals in 2020.
“I am very proud of our congregation,” the Rev. Chris said.
“We spent a whole year having conversations about what the Covenant of Inclusion would mean, and they were welcoming of the idea that we can trust God and allow him to lead us in this,” Chris said.
This work took place even in the midst of the pandemic, which closed the doors of the physical church temporarily to fight the spread of COVID-19.
However, other avenues opened including online services.
Another big change is pending with the end of First Congregational’s traditional radio ministry on WFAW. This came about after WFAW was purchased by a new company and raised rates.
However, the past year has forced even the most recalcitrant technophobes to embrace online meeting tools, and these offer a bright new option for ministries.
Chris Buckingham-Taylor will lead his last church service in Fort Atkinson in May.
Delisa’s timing for leaving Grace United and the Fort Atkinson community is more open-ended as of yet.
“I’d like to see my current projects to an end,” she said.
In preparation for her coming move, Delisa also will be saying goodbye to her side role as chaplain of Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater. She has served as chaplain at Fairhaven for the past seven years, and Chris has provided musical support at those services.
Both said they really try to connect with the residents and to support their faith needs while staying true to the Fairhaven motto, “Where Life is Added to Years.”
“I will miss doing that,” Chris said.
“We are very much a family of love at Fairhaven,” Delisa said. “People come to Fairhaven from all different backgrounds, all different faiths, but we’re able to come together.”
The Buckingham-Taylors added that it has been such a gift to have so many people open up to them and welcome them into their life stories and journeys.
The couple say it will be hard to leave the local community and all of the great ties they’ve made in Fort Atkinson, Whitewater and beyond. However, with their son now grown and many family members remaining in Ohio, they felt it was time to reconnect with their roots.
“This year of COVID has taught everyone how precious the gift of family is,” Chris said. “I love Wisconsin, my church and community, but it was a lot of driving, being many hours away from family members, and I felt the calling to be closer to them.”
He has accepted a post at St. Peter’s United Church in Amhurst, Ohio, a community around the size of Fort Atkinson, with similar demographics.
“We knew we wanted to return to Ohio eventually,” Delisa said. “This seemed like the right time.”
As he prepares to say goodbye to the local community, Chris said he’s reminded of a saying from his Boy Scout years, when he and fellow scouts were urged to “always leave a place better than you found it.”
He said he hopes he has been able to make some positive contributions and touch lives during his 17 years in Fort Atkinson.
“It was a wonderful community when I got here, but it’s great to see where the congregation is now and where it’s headed,” Chris said.
He noted that his own years of service to the First Congregational Church represent just a small piece of the history of the church, whose congregation formed in 1841.
“I get overwhelmed thinking of all the incredible people I have gotten to meet, some of whom are now gone, who have been such an integral part of life in Fort Atkinson,” Chris said.
Ultimately, Delisa will join her husband, though she has yet to accept a call to lead a congregation in that area.
“Whatever we have done, we have done together,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.