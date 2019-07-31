A growing number of parents in Jefferson County and throughout Wisconsin are deciding not to vaccinate their children. Overwhelmingly, they are doing this through what is called a personal conviction waiver, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
In Wisconsin, there are three types of vaccination waivers: medical, religious and personal conviction. A medical waiver is for people with health issues that prevent them from being vaccinated. A religious waiver is for people with religious beliefs against vaccines. A personal conviction waiver is when a child’s parents choose not to vaccinate because of their own beliefs.
Wisconsin is just one of 18 states to allow personal conviction waivers.
In 1997, the percentage of students in Wisconsin with a personal conviction waiver was 1.2 percent, according to the DHS data. Two decades later, that number has increased to 4.6 percent.
“I think it’s important to remember that the majority of parents do vaccinate,” said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, Immunization Program manager for DHS. “But I will say this is a trend that’s not just Wisconsin, but nationwide. We’re seeing there’s more discussion about vaccines and people being hesitant for various reasons.”
While the number of waivers in the state has gone up, it represents a small fraction of Wisconsin youngsters, county officials agreed.
“We do still see a few parents who are reluctant,” Jefferson County Health Director Gail Scott said. “But the majority of Jefferson county parents, and I want to stress that the majority, vaccinate their children.”
Even so, those few parents who are reluctant can have a big impact on the health of a community.
At Faith Community Christian School in Fort Atkinson — the school with the lowest vaccination rate in the county — 64 percent of students meet the minimum immunization requirements, with 33 percent of students receiving a personal conviction waiver, according to the DCS data.
Faith, a small private school with 43 students, functions as a “home-school alternative,” according to administrator Lacy Behringer.
Behringer said she knows that the school she runs is on the lower end of the vaccination rate, but she said it is similar with other private schools in the area. The next-closest school is Calvary Baptist Christian School in Watertown, which has a 77-percent vaccination rate.
Behringer said she sees it as the parents’ choice whether to vaccinate or not.
“I think, for some parents, it’s their personal conviction that it’s not something they wish to do at this time,” Behringer said. “We respect that. Each parent has to make decisions constantly for their children. My husband and I choose to immunize our children, but I don’t look differently at parents who choose not to.”
The public school district with the lowest rate in the county is the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District, the data shows. The average immunization rate of its four schools in the district is 89 percent, with most students who aren’t vaccinated getting personal conviction waivers.
Lisa Jensen is the Fort HealthCare school nurse coordinator for nine districts in Jefferson County and works as Palmyra-Eagle’s school nurse.
“We’re at about 10-percent waivers in Palmyra, which is horrifying,” Jensen said. “We’ve been in school nursing in Palmyra for about three years and that (to boost immunizations) is my mission.”
Palmyra-Eagle’s vaccination rate is 5 percent less than Fort Atkinson schools, according to the data. While that might not seem like much, it can have a big impact when herd immunity is taken into account, she noted.
For most vaccine-preventable diseases, a community needs to be 90-percent immunized to protect people such as babies and those with immune disorders who can’t be vaccinated. But for people to have herd immunity from measles, 95-percent immunization is required.
While Schauer said 95-percent immunized is a high bar to reach, measles — which were declared eliminated in 2000 — have resurfaced and spread across the U.S. this year.
As of July 18, there have been 1,148 reported cases of measles in the U.S. this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. This is the highest number of measles cases since 1992.
Wisconsin was one of just a few Midwestern states without a measles outbreak in 2019. Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio were all impacted by the disease.
This perked the ears of Jensen, who worries about it impacting her schools and forcing her to send unvaccinated children home.
“We’ll have to tell them they have to stay home from school,” Jensen said. “It isn’t a matter of if it happens in the State of Wisconsin; it’s a matter of when it happens.”
While unvaccinated children conjure up images of anti-vax conspiracy theories online, and those parents do exist, state, county and local health officials all said the main problem stems from other reasons.
Often, a parent will sign a personal conviction waiver because the school year has started and parents haven’t gotten a chance to get their children to the doctor yet.
“I think sometimes summer goes by really fast and parents are all of a sudden in school and they’re keeping up with a lot of things to get their kids into school healthfully and safely,” Jefferson County Public Health Nurse Katrina Wichlacz said. “A personal conviction waiver is easy for them to sign if you just maybe haven’t had time to get into the doctor yet or have some unanswered questions about immunizations.”
However, according to Wichlacz, who works with schools to get more children immunized, this route might be easy on parents, but isn’t keeping their youngsters healthy.
“You’re fulfilling your student requirements, but is the child really protected or are you ever getting those questions answered then?” Wichlacz said. “No.”
While the personal conviction waiver can make getting back to school easy on parents, it also can make paperwork easy for school nurses, according to Jensen.
In the past, school nurses would tell parents to do a personal conviction waiver because it would make them technically in compliance with state law, Jensen said.
“I used to say ‘can you just sign this waiver right here because you know what, I’ve got to get this submitted to the county,’” Jensen said. “Which is not the right way to do it. So we, as school nurses, have to also backtrack a little bit and say, ‘no, we’re not just going to give them a waiver. Let’s present the problem as it really is.”
Another reason vaccination rates have trickled down is the current generation of parents didn’t experience what these diseases are actually like, according to Scott.
“We see a new generation of parents out there, a generation of parents where they have their kids and they themselves may have not ever experienced outbreaks to the level that their parents would have seen,” Wichlacz agreed. “So communicable diseases that are around when their parents grew up, they don’t have that level of fear.”
People seem to have forgotten just how scary vaccine-preventable diseases are, Schauer pointed out.
In 1963, the year the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine was licensed, Wisconsin alone had more than 68,000 measles cases and 19 measles deaths, Schauer said.
“That was Wisconsin alone,” Schauer said. “And so we certainly don’t want to go back to that era.”
While there are plenty of theories for why vaccination rates have dipped, health officials at all levels had two solutions.
The number-one solution is education.
“We don’t want to use a stick,” Schauer said. “We’d rather use a carrot and really make sure that when parents have questions about vaccines that they can get their answers and that they’re getting them from trusted, you know, healthcare professionals, not sort of what you can find on the Internet.”
Schauer said it’s important parents have scientific knowledge about the risks of vaccines.
“It’s actually riskier driving your car to the doctor than it is to get immunized,” Schauer said.
And the second solution is going to where people already are to give them vaccines. Because if a nurse is already in the school, parents don’t need to take off work to go to the doctor, they don’t need insurance and they don’t need to foot an expensive bill.
“My thing is that we have to bring the vaccinations to the children,” Jensen said. “We have to bring them into the schools where they are.”
The Jefferson County Health Department has had some success going into the schools, but it always needs more funding to keep it up.
“There was funding that (Wisconsin) had so that we could provide free childhood vaccines to all students,” Wichlacz said. “That was an amazing opportunity because we’re providing all of these childhood vaccines to these kids in their schools ... So we’re meeting them where it was convenient and familiar to them.”
But even with all these solutions, there isn’t a blanket solution to the problem, Schauer said. Each community has its own needs.
“I think it’s trying to provide resources to help departments for a variety of different populations where the rates are low because it’s not going to be a one-size-fits-all,” Schauer said. “What works in Vernon County may not work in Jefferson.”
While health officials are working on the ground level to get more people vaccinated, there currently is a bill in the Wisconsin State Legislature to abolish the personal conviction waiver.
The bill was introduced in June with bipartisan support and has been referred to the Committee on Health and Human Services.
