PALMYRA — With only a few days before an expected vote on the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District’s fate, there were plenty of questions left to be answered Friday night on what path will be chosen.
When the state School District Boundary Appeals Board (SDBAB) started discussion in the middle school gymnasium for one of the final public meetings on the topic, the seven board members made points for both keeping and dissolving the district.
“We really can’t discount the emotions,” Tom Weber, a voting board member from the Sun Prairie Area School District, said when talking about the people in the communities who will be affected by this decision.
Those emotions have surfaced during previous meetings as the board listened to community members speak on both sides of the issue.
During the past few weeks, each of the voting board members took a turn addressing seven criteria to be followed if the district is dissolved or if it is not dissolved.
The board talked about districts surrounding Palmyra-Eagle and how a dissolved district would affect them, with several board members questioning whether moving any of the students to Whitewater is a good idea and adding that it could strain that district. Only three members from the Palmyra-Eagle area currently open-enroll into Whitewater.
“Would they open-enroll out of Whitewater?” Weber asked.
A decision to dissolve would affect students and families from choosing their own district where they currently live if Palmyra-Eagle were no longer an option, he said.
The board took turns discussing topics like an east-west split where half the students would go to Mukwonago and the other half would attend Whitewater. Another option involved East Troy, but there was little discussion on that option Friday night.
There also was talk of redrawing boundary lines that could send students to various districts.
But despite all the talk, their appeared to be no simple answers.
“The whole setup puts us in a difficult position,” said board member Katie Maloney of the Green Bay Area School District.
No input was allowed from community members who showed up to watch Friday’s meeting. But the board did call one group of people up to the front to talk more about their plans to help save the district. That group answered questions ranging from where budget cuts would come from were the district to stay open to dealing with the current school board. Many from that group already had filed to run for school board before Tuesday’s deadline.
All of the State Boundary Appeals Board members who have a vote on dissolving the district spoke at length about the response from people in the community over the last two months. They shared the emotional side of the possibility of not having a school in Palmyra anymore, and the fact that voters in two referendums decided to not continue with the district.
But one question put forward to supporters wanting to keep the district talked about change. They mentioned changes to the current staff, including looking at cutting some management spots to free up more money for a district that is projected to have a $326,000 shortcoming if they continue.
In addition, one anonymous person has offered match up to $100,000 from other donations to help offset that $326,000 if there are changes to the school board.
Board member David Carlson, from the state Department of Public Instruction, said the current Palmyra-Eagle school board made some bad choices over the years, albeit in good faith.
It also was pointed out that the school districts that likely would receive many of the students were the district dissolved — Mukwonago and Whitewater — receive $1,000 more per student in state funding than Palmyra-Eagle currently does.
Carlson warned other board members that schools are an easy target, with disfunctions that could be pointed out in other state districts.
The question of whether to dissolve the school district heated up during the April 2019 election when voters shot down a nonrecurring four-year operational referendum that asked residents for $1.75 million the first year and climbed each year until reaching $4 million the fourth year.
The vote was 2,276 “no” votes to 1,473 “yes” votes.
But it also was split down county lines, as the school district touches parts of Jefferson, Walworth and Waukesha counties.
There were 1,453 “no” votes from Waukesha County residents alone, with Jefferson County electors overall in favor of the April referendum. A second, nonbinding referendum held in November that asked whether electors would support the school also failed.
Since the early 1990s when referendums started in Wisconsin, Palmyra-Eagle has held 16, and only two of them have passed.
Another problem the State School District Boundary Appeals Board pointed out was not being able to ensure that any one student would end up at the school district he or she would like to go.
The board’s final scheduled meeting is Thursday, Jan. 9, at 3:30 p.m. at the middle school gym. It is believed members will vote on the topic that night, with more discussion. A decision must be made before Jan. 15.
While there are many factors to point to why this is happening in Palmyra-Eagle, Weber noted that open enrollment is one of the larger factors.
Since 2009, Palmyra-Eagle has had one of the highest open-enrollment numbers in the state, with almost 40 percent of district students leaving during that time, according to state figures.
