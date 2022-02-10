When Fort Atkinson Police Department dispatch calls badge number 600 over the radio, they are calling Licensed Clinical Social Worker Kim Miller. Miller works as an Emergency Mental Health Intake Worker at the Jefferson County Health and Human Services Department, but two days a week she works from the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
The department is the first in Jefferson County to utilize a pilot program with Human Services to staff the department with a social worker. Miller will work from the department for the purpose of going to calls in the City of Fort Atkinson and clearing officers faster from scenes where people are in mental health crisis.
“We have a strong connection with Jefferson County Human Services,” said Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump. “We work together a lot and our officers do crisis intervention really well. We find ourselves dealing with people in crisis more and more.”
He started to develop the relationship with Human Services after he took the job as chief in September of 2014.
“When I got here, I was the only one who was certified and trained in crisis intervention in the department,” Bump said. “Because of my background working at the University Police Department in Milwaukee, we trained everyone in crisis intervention.”
By the end of 2022, all 20 sworn members of the Fort Atkinson Police Department will be trained in crisis intervention.
Crisis Intervention training definitely is something that is needed in Fort Atkinson with the number of Community Based Residential Facilities located within the city, he said.
Fort Atkinson Police have been dealing with mental health crisis so often over the past six years that a member of the department has been selected three times as the Jefferson County Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year, including School Resource Officer Daniel Hefty, just this year.
When dispatched, Miller’s first job on the scene, after officers determine the situation is safe, is de-escalation and assessing the person for safety.
“Law enforcement is the first point of contact, making sure the person is safe in the moment, and looking for signs and symptoms of mental health issues,” Miller said. “The goal with me being here is being able to co-respond with an officer and getting Human Services involved sooner in the contact, and to pass the baton off so officers can clear the scene.”
With a background in behavioral health and substance abuse, Miller is familiar with the types of situations Fort Atkinson Police officers often find themselves in.
“It would most likely be a delayed response,” Bump said of Miller. “If officers are going to a call where we know someone is in mental health crisis, Kim would be notified they are going on the call, and then we would probably stage her at a safe distance and when we know it is safe we could call her to the scene.”
The chief envisions there being some situations where Miller would be the one connected immediately to a caller so she could determine what the next steps are. Since Miller won’t be there every day, officers also might utilize her to follow up with a person after determining a pattern with someone who tends to be in mental health crisis or is building up to a crisis.
“Our officers will refer cases and contacts to her,” Bump said. “We have times where we deal with a person sometimes two, three times in a day and it just starts building up. We know where it’s going and now we can interject with another resource.”
Miller continued, “The goal would be for me to reach out, assess their symptoms to see if they do appear to be having mental health issues, and get them into mental health treatment to try to stabilize it early before it builds into a crisis where police are getting called out to a more dangerous situation.”
Fort Atkinson police are responding to a high number of calls dealing with mental health crisis and are looking for ways to keep people out of the criminal justice system when they should be in the health care system.
Miller said there are options for residents of Jefferson County who need to reach out for help.
“We have a 24/7 crisis line at Human Services,” Miller said, adding she hopes people who are able will reach out to that line instead of calling police when they aren’t in a dangerous situation.
Those who need to reach out to the 24/7 crisis line can call (920) 674-3105 ext. 7. A trained crisis worker is available 24/7/365.
“This is a pilot program, so we are going to be spending a lot of time seeing what works and what doesn’t, and seeing what the needs are as we are responding to these types of calls,” Miller said.
