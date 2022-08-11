There are open positions this election time for the Seniors Inc. Board. We are currently accepting nominations for someone to join the group.
The Seniors Inc. Board hosts the monthly breakfast social and the two brat bashes each year. Responsibilities also include monthly meetings on the second Monday of the month at 12:30 p.m. Be on the ground level of what happens at your Senior Center.
Help make a difference and be a decision maker. Let a current board member or the Senior Center Director, Chris Nye, know of your desire to be on the board today.
Two Night Casino Trip
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center presents a two-night Casino Trip to Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Michigan and Oneida Casino in Green Bay.
The trip will take place Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 25, 26 and 27. The cost is $270.00 for single occupancy and $220.00 for double occupancy.
For more information or to sign up contact the Fort Atkinson Senior Center at (920) 397-9913 or stop in and pick up a flyer with all the information.
Sport the Shipdog Author Presentation
Pamela Cameron, a former resident of Appleton, and now Kalamazoo, Michigan, discovered the true story of the rescued ship dog, Sport, while preparing to be a volunteer lighthouse keeper. Join us on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 12:30 p.m. for a special presentation from Pamela on her book and hear from her on how she encourages all to become authors of their own tales.
Sport was a Newfoundland - Retriever who lived on the United States Lighthouse Service Tender Hyacinth from 1914-1926. The tender delivered supplies and provided maintenance support to lighthouses on Lake Michigan and was based in Milwaukee.
The book highlights some of Sport’s adventures, including being lost in Chicago and a trip on a Great Lakes passenger ship. Cameron’s presentation will include how her research was used to create an historically accurate book. She will also talk about being a lighthouse volunteer.
Game scores
Euchre scores from Aug. 9: First, Joann Steffen 56; second, Ron Swiatowy, Roland Altreuter and Rollie Carothers 55; fifth, Bev Blum and LaVerne Taylor 54.
500 game scores from Aug. 4: First, Bill Sorrel 2600; second, Roger Gross 2460; third, Julie Sorrel 2040. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead card games are played at 1:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Scores from Aug. 5: First, Roger Gross 53; second, Judy Torgerson, Bob Muench and Gary Kramer 46; fifth, Joe Rabe, Charles Wachter and Joanne Gross 45.
Wii Bowling is held on Mondays at 9:00 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher series get individual game scores listed. Series over 550 get name and series listed. Scores from Aug. 8: Glorine Christensen 754 (249, 258, 247), Lori Gaber 689 (242, 201, 246), Terry Bowes 638, Marlene Dianich 625, Ron Braman 622, Mary Zilisch 577, Sandy Basich 560, Dale Zilisch 559.
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9:00 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game results from Aug. 5: The Walruses swept the Buffalos behind 12 hits on the day from Rollie Carothers. Jim Nye was close behind with 11 as the Walruses won 6-2, 7-2 and 3-2 taking all three games. The Buffalos were led by Charlie Danielson with 8 hits.
Friday Findings right to your inbox
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov
Never Miss a Newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to Contact Us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert Street. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com
The Senior Center director, Chris Nye, can also be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov or the program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.