The School District of Fort Atkinson is not anticipating any increase in state revenue for the upcoming year and projects a tax rate of $10.96.
The first draft of the proposed 2021-22 preliminary budget for the district was outlined recently for board of education members.
In giving his budget presentation, Jason Demerath, director of Business Services, said the budgeting process is a year-round one.
The budget that is approved by the school board in July, he said, then is brought to the local electorate at the annual meeting in August. Lastly, he said, the annual cycle concludes with approval of a final budget and tax levy by the board of education in late October.
The business director showed a summary of the projection from the district’s financial planning leading up to the referendum in April, 2020. That referendum, approved by the community, covers fiscal years 2021 through 2023.
In his presentation, Demerath focused on fiscal year 2022, which is next year.
That projection from the district’s referendum planning about a year and a half ago, he said, included a $75 per pupil increase on the revenue limit and a $75 per pupil increase in categorical aid.
“We can see the history of these two revenue increases over the past 15-plus years,” Demerath said. “Over the last decade, any increase in these revenues has been hit or miss based on decisions made as part of the state budget process.”
As opposed to getting $75 per pupil in each of these two revenue sources, he said the district is assuming in this budget that it will see no increase in allowable revenue from the state for local public schools.
“This assumption is based on the Legislature’s joint finance committee actions taken in late May where they passed a motion for no revenue increases for public schools as part of their budget recommendations,” Demerath said. “This was done with the thought that the one-time federal funds we are receiving could be used to offset any recurring operational increases. Something that we, as local districts, try to stay away from as a practice to ensure recurring resources support recurring expenses for our programs and services.”
He then showed the breakdown of district revenue into the various sources.
“To illustrate just how much of an impact the state budget decisions have on our local revenues, we can see that all but 6.63% of our $40 million budget is dictated directly by the state through the revenue limit, state general aid and state categorical aids,” Demerath said. “Of the remaining two slices shown, inter-district transfers is almost exclusively open enrollment revenue, and the remainder of other sources includes grants and local fees.”
On the expenditures side of the budget, he said, the various major categories include salaries and wages, benefits, purchased services, non-capital and capital objects, insurance, inter-fund transfers, and other miscellaneous expenditures.
“As a service business, about 80.5% of our budget is spent on personnel to provide the service of educating our community’s children,” Demerath indicated. “The next-largest section of the budget is purchased services, which includes everything from transportation and utilities to open enrollment payments to other districts for resident students exiting our district.”
When looking at that 80.5% of the budget that is personnel, he said, the assumptions used in the budget for this expense can be seen.
“They include the 2.26% salary and wage increase approved by the board in April; a health insurance premium increase of 4.8% for our HRA plan — but no increase in premium for our HSA plan; a 2% increase in dental insurance premiums; and then the various new positions that were approved by the board in April: Three full-time school social workers, one full-time secondary school psychologist, one full-time academic advancement coordinator, one full-time Special Education and Student Services coordinator, 3.5 full-time elementary math coaches and interventionists, and one full-time high school science teacher,” Demerath said. “Finally, this budget does build in the recently approved energy efficiency and maintenance projects at the high school as well as the debt associated with those projects.”
Next, the director looked at where all of this leaves the overall budget and tax levy. He showed the current year’s budget with a surplus of $1.2 million, which was planned as part of the three-year referendum.
“As we went through the spring making decisions about positions and the high school projects, the projection for the upcoming year was updated and we had projected a slight surplus of about $70,000 at that time,” Demerath said. “If you recall, when we were planning the referendum that surplus was projected to be $150,000. What is being shared in tonight’s preliminary budget is a potential deficit of just under $150,000, which is a swing of about $300,000 from our referendum projection.”
Before discussing that, the director also looked at the preliminary tax levy projection.
“We are projecting a tax levy in the general fund of about $200,000 less than 2020-21,” Demerath noted. “That $200,000 has moved down to the Non-Referendum Debt line to pay the debt costs for the high school energy efficiency and maintenance projects.
“We then project a tax levy of $772,000 for our referendum debt payments, of which we only have a couple of years left of payments,” he added. “This results in a total tax levy of $18.8 million which translates to a projected tax rate of $10.96 (per $1,000 of equalized property value) — an increase of 15 cents from the current year. However, that is not the full story of the tax levy.”
In looking at the district’s tax levy rate history, he showed each of the recent three-year operational referenda going back over a decade.
“This coming year’s projected tax rate of $10.96 is in the historical range of $10.36 to $11.37 that we have seen over the course of these years,” Demerath said. “But again, that is not yet the full story.”
In recent years, he said, the state has approved funding private school vouchers with public tax dollars.
“The cost of those private school vouchers used in a local school district by community members is passed through the local school district’s tax levy, resulting in increased local taxes beyond the taxes used by the public school,” Demerath said, showing the impact that private school vouchers have had on the local tax rate.
“If we factor that out of the projected tax rate, our local public school levy rate is closer to the lows of the last decade rather than the high end,” he pointed out. “So, while we as a public school district work to manage the tax rate for the local taxpayer, the impact of private school vouchers on taxes is out of our control and is a pass through on our tax levy to fund those private vouchers with public tax dollars.”
To tie things all together as the district goes into the summer and continues planning for next school year, the business director shared some of the larger items on the radar that could have a major impact on the final budget that will be proposed this fall.
The first item is enrollment and open enrollment, he said.
“I will share some information on open enrollment shortly, but as far as our regular enrollment for next year is concerned, we are still waiting to see what might happen this fall as we saw a larger-than-expected decrease in enrollment this past year due to the pandemic and the closure,” Demerath stated. “Enrollment is a major factor in school finances in Wisconsin, and we won’t fully know what to expect until about Oct. 1.”
He reiterated that private school vouchers have a major impact on the local tax levy and rate, and said that should those voucher amounts increase for 2021-22, so too would the public taxes associated with those private vouchers.
“The state is still working through their upcoming 2021-23 biennial budget, which has a major impact on local public school finances,” Demerath said. “How long that process may drag out and what the ultimate impact on our district will be is unknown at this time.”
Lastly, as part of the state’s budget planning, he said, “they are currently expecting us to use our one-time federal funding intended for pandemic response and reinvestment to be used for ongoing operational costs so that the state does not have to increase our allowable recurring revenue. How the state budget shakes out will impact how we use this one-time federal funding, and eventually the use of these federal funds will be built into the budget in one way or another as more information is known.”
To wrap up, the director quickly touched on the histories of open enrollment and private school vouchers. He showed the district’s history over the last decade of open enrollment revenue for students coming into Fort Atkinson, open enrollment expenses for students leaving Fort Atkinson and attending elsewhere, and the net gain or loss between the two.
“We can see that, for the first time in our history, we are projected to have a net loss in open enrollment next year,” Demerath shared. “This could be, and should be, somewhat alarming.
“From a programmatic and leadership perspective, our work on the strategic plan and district goals this summer is meant to positively impact our offerings as well as our brand and image as we face increasing competition for students,” he added. “Along with that, from a facilities perspective we will continue our master planning to improve our facilities in the coming years just as other schools have done over the past several years, and continue to do.”
The director then tied this back to the district’s budget from a financial perspective.
“If we remember how our referendum projection had a surplus of $150,000 projected for next year and we now sit with a budgeted deficit of $150,000, this one item is a change of about $290,000 from the current year to next year, making up almost all of that $300,000 difference,” Demerath said.
The business director then shared the history of public taxes for private school vouchers that passed through the district tax levy since they started in 2016-17.
“We can see that in recent years there has been exponential growth in this part of the tax levy,” Demerath said. “At this time we are simply estimating that they remain fairly flat for next year as we get no information regarding vouchers except what to tax. But should the growth trend continue, we could see local public taxes for private school vouchers exceeding $1 million, which will have a direct impact on local taxes. This is another growing source of competition for our local public schools.”
A video of Demerath’s 2021-22 preliminary budget presentation to the board of education on June 17 can be viewed online at www.fortschools.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.