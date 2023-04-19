Peggy-Stebbins-Headshot Small 400x400.jpg

Fort Atkinson, WI — PremierBank announced Peggy Stebbins has been named Executive Vice President and will serve as Chief Operating Officer. Stebbins will support Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Russ Turk in executing the bank’s strategic initiatives and drive continued growth to best serve the bank’s customers, communities, and shareholders.

“Peggy is a talented banking professional who is uniquely qualified to help guide our bank into the future,” said Turk. “She is a proven exceptional leader who is committed to helping those around her grow and achieve success. She is a strong mentor who embodies our core values, and I am confident our team will benefit from her leadership.”

