Robynn Selle, Matt Loup, Samantha “Sam” LaMuro and Christopher J. Rogers emerged from a field of six candidates in Tuesday’s spring primary election to advance to the April 5 ballot in their bid for two open seats on the Fort Atkinson school board.
The candidates, listed in order on the ballot, were Matt Loup, Rebecca Van Ess, Robynn Selle, Sam LaMuro, Dale Prisk and Christopher J. Rogers.
Registered voters were allowed to select up to two candidates. The four candidates who garnered the highest number of votes now advance to the general spring election.
In April, the four remaining candidates will vie for two vacant at-large seats on the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education. Incumbent board members Mark Chaney and Adam Paul are not seeking another three-year term.
Along with the City of Fort Atkinson, the School District of Fort Atkinson encompasses residents from the surrounding Jefferson County towns of Oakland, Jefferson, Hebron, Cold Spring, Palmyra, Sumner and Koshkonong.
In the Town of Lima, in Rock County, the one precinct remained unreported as of 9:30 p.m.
The results from these towns and the city were combined to confirm the four candidates for the April ballot.
Tuesday’s vote totals — with all eight precincts in Jefferson County reporting — are as follows: Selle, who tallied 703 votes; Loup, with 639; LaMuro, 505; Rogers, 465; Prisk, 407; and Van Ess, 338.
There were four write-in votes and 97 under votes.
Elected board members will take office on Monday, April 25.
Other board members currently serving are Rhona Buchta, Kory Knickehm and Amy Reynolds.
Polls at the Fort Atkinson municipal gym were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Michelle Ebbert, city clerk/treasurer/finance director, characterized the primary election turnout at mid-afternoon Tuesday as “pretty average.”
“Primaries are generally slower,” Ebbert said. “With this being a school district primary, and not having one for the last 10 years that I’m aware of, it was really hard to predict the outcome.”
Following the news and social media posts, she said it was kind of a rough prediction hoping voter turnout would hover around 10%.
“We’re on path to that,” Ebbert stated. “We’ve had about 60 voters an hour, which is pretty average for primaries. So, nothing’s too shocking.”
But with 2022 being an election year, she said the primary offered a great kick-off “to get back into the swing of things for not only myself and my team, but the inspectors.”
Asked how the tabulating of votes might go, the clerk took the opportunity to explain how the city’s DS-200 balloting machines operate.
“When the ballot is put into the machine, the machine takes a picture of the ballot — it does not tally it,” Ebbert indicated. “So, when we hit ‘polls closed’ — there’s an actual button — it (machine) actually goes through and looks at every ballot, and it starts taking that (votes) tally now.
“So, the more ballots in the machine, the longer it takes,” she added. “If we have anywhere (from) about 500 ballots in a machine, it could take up to 10 minutes. So, we know that process is done when the tape starts spitting out with the results.”
In a November election where there generally are a couple thousand ballots, the clerk said the tabulating process could take up to 20 minutes.
“So, once the tape completely spits out several copies, that’s when we have the option to modem the results to the county,” Ebbert explained. “The modem only works when we start that process, and then the county has their machines on.
“So, until both of those two (machines) are in action, it’s very secure and there’s nothing happening,” she added. “It’s a very secure connection between the two.”
The clerk predicted voting results might arrive on paper at 8:15 p.m. at the earliest.
“Seeing that we have two machines, I have to add those (tallies) together, I report them separately and then I total them to have all the results,” Ebbert said. “And then I will announce them out loud to those (poll workers) here. The results will be modemed to the county, and it’s just a matter of time for the county to call me, we confirm it, and then they upload it to their website.”
The clerk observed that Tuesday’s favorable weather might have helped boost voter turnout somewhat.
“The typical jackets, but I’ve seen a few people in long-sleeve shirts and I think they’re pretty brave,” Ebbert said. “But there’s no rain or snow, so that’s favorable for voters.”
Fort Atkinson’s polling place did require wearing of masks and voters were asked to practice social distancing as much as possible.
