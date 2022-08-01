The Hoard Historical Museum has announced programming for Saturday.
Beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at noon, the 1901 Historic Water Tower and the 1841 Dwight and Almira Foster House will be open for public tours. The 1841 Foster House is located at the rear of the Hoard Historical Museum at 414 Foster St.
“The Fosters were some of the first Yankee settlers to our area and helped to found the current city of Fort Atkinson,” said Merilee Lee, museum director. “Their house, built in 1841, is one of the oldest houses in Fort Atkinson and the only house of its era open to the public.”
Museum volunteer docents will be available to help explain the importance of the Foster family to Fort Atkinson history. Touring the Foster House is free, however, donations are appreciated.
The water tower was the first municipal water source for the City of Fort Atkinson. Constructed in 1901, it was in use as a water tower until 1989 and was later opened to the public for tours. The 1901 Water Tower is located in the 300 block of S. Fourth Street East. There are limitations to touring the water tower. It is not handicap-accessible, individuals under 8 years old and 48 inches are not able to climb the tower, and tours may be canceled due to inclement weather. Water tower docents will lead tours up the tower; the last Water Tower tour will begin at 11:45 a.m. Touring the 1901 water tower is free, however, donations are appreciated. Please contact the Hoard Historical Museum at 920-397-9914 for more information.
Also on Saturday, August 6, the museum will be hosting a quilt show. Quilts of all sizes, patterns, colors, and materials will be on display in the museum’s Jones Family Gallery. The show will also contain select quilts from the Hoard Historical Museum’s collection. Quilts will be on display from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. At 12:00 p.m., the Collectors Show will also feature guest speaker Melissa Wraalstad, executive director of the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts in Cedarburg. Wraalstad will be presenting, “Treasures from the Vault,” using quilts from the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts’ collection. She is the executive director of the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts. Previously, she was the historic sites manager for the Milwaukee County Historical Society and was responsible for managing programs, tours, operations, events, and maintenance at four historic properties in Milwaukee County. She also worked as the exhibit developer for The Morton Arboretum and as the special event coordinator for Old World Wisconsin. She has a master of arts degree in history-museum Studies from the Cooperstown Graduate Program of Cooperstown, New York, and a bachelor’s degree in history and anthropology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The quilt show will also extend to other areas of the museum’s grounds. The 1841 Dwight and Almira Foster House, located on the grounds of the museum, will be open to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The Foster House will be the site of a temporary exhibit highlighting fiber arts items from the Hoard Museum’s collection. On display will be fiber arts tools and equipment, quilts-in-progress from the collection, and other unique textile items. “The Hoard Museum has numerous quilts and other fiber arts items in our collection,” said Lee. “The quilt show is the perfect opportunity to share a small part of our textile collection. While we will be displaying some of our quilts as part of the Quilt Show in the Museum, we’ll also be displaying select pieces in the Foster House.” Lee cautioned that a limited number of pieces would be on display in the Foster House. The Foster House, built in 1841, is a small space, is partially climate-controlled, and is not handicap accessible.
The Hoard Historical Museum is able to provide these programs and tours at no cost to the public due to the on-going support of the museum’s members and business patrons. Join the museum and help support programs such as this. Membership is open to anyone; contact the museum for more information.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, call the museums at 920-397-9914, visit our web-site www.hoardmuseum.org, and like us on Facebook.
