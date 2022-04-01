A public safety referendum — seeking additional staffing in the City of Fort Atkinson Police and Fire departments — will go before voters in Tuesday’s spring election.
Specifically, the referendum question appearing on the April 5th ballot states: “Under state law, the increase in the levy of the City of Fort Atkinson for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 0.349%, which results in a levy of $7,871,614.”
The question continues: “Shall the City of Fort Atkinson be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of hiring six full-time firefighter/advanced Emergency Medical Technicians, six full-time firefighter/paramedics, and two police officers, by a total of 9.774%, which results in a levy of $8,640,949, and, on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $769,335 for each fiscal year going forward?”
If the referendum question is approved, the city will be allowed to add $769,335 to the tax levy annually in the future. There is no escalator on this amount and no sunset provision.
At a recent public information session on the referendum, City Manager Rebecca Houseman-LeMire said that while the additional levy amount does not increase over time, staff projects that the revenues likely will continue to increase, which will allow for the annual increases in operating funds necessary to employ 14 additional people on an ongoing basis.
“If the referendum is approved, the annual property tax would increase by an estimated $82.22 per year for every $100,000 of assessed property value, or $1.58 per week,” LeMire noted, “starting with the bills issued in December of 2022.”
For an average single-family dwelling in the city assessed at $160,000, she said, approval of the referendum would add $131.55 annually to the city’s portion of the tax bill in 2022, or $2.52 per week.
Throughout the summer and fall of 2021, she said, the city council and city staff had discussed the need for additional public safety staffing in the city’s police and fire departments.
“Fire Chief Daryl Rausch has requested to hire six paramedic/firefighters and six advanced Emergency Medical Technicians/firefighters to provide full-time 24/7 911 emergency medical services (EMS) and firefighting services,” LeMire said. “Police Chief Adrian Bump has requested to hire two additional sworn police patrol officers to allow more proactive policing in the city.
“The city is limited in the amount that can be added to the property tax levy by the city’s percentage of net new construction,” she added. “In 2021, the net new construction number was 0.349%, which resulted in an allowable levy increase of approximately $18,000 over an $8.5 million general fund budget.”
The city does not have the funds available, nor the ability to increase the property tax levy to the extent necessary to fund these additional positions and city services, she informed.
“On Jan. 18, the city council approved a resolution putting a public safety referendum question on the April 5, 2022 ballot to ask the city’s voters if they are willing to pay additional taxes so that the city can hire staff to provide the additional services,” LeMire said.
The need
“The City of Fort Atkinson has identified a need to add additional public safety personnel to the fire and police departments,” LeMire said. “The fact is there’s a growing demand for public safety services, and current levels and types of staffing are insufficient. The city does not have the funding available, apart from a referendum, to remedy this situation.”
Many people in the community, she said, do not realize that the Fort Atkinson Fire Department is comprised almost entirely of part-time volunteers to respond to emergencies.
“These volunteers must leave their jobs, their families, their homes or their beds to come to the fire station to respond to calls,” LeMire said.
The city currently has four full-time fire personnel: Chief Daryl Rausch and three division chiefs, and the rest of the staff is comprised of 41 part-time volunteers.
“Together they staff the fire department with one person 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” LeMire indicated. “We rely heavily on our volunteers as one person cannot respond to a call in a fire truck or an ambulance.”
While this model worked in decades past when call volumes were lower, she said “it’s simply unsustainable to rely so heavily on part-time volunteer staff given the growing, current and anticipated future demand for timely EMS and fire responses.”
The city manager said the most cost-effective and sustainable hiring solution is to have full-time staff who are cross-trained in fire and emergency medical services, eliminating the need for a contracted EMS provider.
The Fort Atkinson Police Department, which includes 20 sworn officers, has had nearly stagnant staffing levels for the entire 21st century so far, she noted.
“In the last two decades, the need for police services has not been stagnant — it has been increasing,” LeMire said. “This becomes apparent when we look at how officers must spend their time.
“In a more ideal scenario, 60% of officer time would be dedicated to responding to calls, while 40% of their time would be addressing community challenges and maintaining availability for serious emergencies,” she added. “This is known as the Rule of 60.”
In 2021, she said, Fort Atkinson patrol officers spent an average of 78% of their time responding to calls and only 22% of their time on the more proactive side of policing.
“The takeaway is clear: Current staffing levels are far too low for officers to be able to provide sufficient proactive policing services to our community,” LeMire stated.
For both the police and fire departments, she said the number of calls for service has increased substantially over the last 10 years. Increasing calls for service, she said, primarily is driving the need for additional funding to support full-time professional fire staff and additional police officers.
“In 2021 the fire department was called to respond to more than 500 incidents for the first time — a drastic 108% increase in the calls for service since 2010,” LeMire indicated. “This increase in calls — from 257 calls to roughly 537 calls — has decreased the number of volunteer staff willing and available to serve our community.”
Volunteers are strained by having to leave their regular employment or family function to respond to emergencies, she said, and many simply cannot.
“2020 and 2021 have been some of the busiest years on record for the police department,” LeMire pointed out. “In fact, the Fort Atkinson Police Department responded to nearly 4,400 more calls in 2021 than it did in 2010 — a 42% increase in calls for service.”
In addition, she said, the type of calls that the police officers receive “has shifted.”
“The Fort Atkinson Police Department has to respond to an increasing number of complex calls relating to sexual assault, domestic violence, alcohol and drug-related issues and mental health crises, straining officers’ time and ability to respond to additional calls that come in and pulling them away from proactive policing efforts,” LeMire said.
While some calls can be responded to promptly and handled within 10 minutes or less, more complex issues might take between six and 18 hours to manage, she noted.
Staffing in the police department has remained at the same level, or lower, for the past 11 years, she said, while the calls for service have increased by 42%, she said.
“Two additional officers should allow the police department to move toward the recommended 60-40 split, which will allow officers to spend 60% of their time reacting to calls for service and 40% of their time being proactively engaged with the community,” LeMire stated.
Present staffing levels, she said, only enable the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have two officers on duty per shift, and both officers often are reacting to calls and unable to proactively police the community.
The additional staff, she said, also would bring the department closer to the state and national averages for the following metrics: number of sworn officers per capita and number of sworn officers per annual call volume.
“Since the mid-1970s the Fort Atkinson community has nearly doubled the number of annual calls for service from the fire department,” LeMire noted. “However, the department has had stagnant full-time staffing and a decreasing pool of part-time volunteer staff able to respond.
“Calls falling during the workday can be hard for part-time volunteer staff to respond to due to work and family commitments,” she added. “In 2020, 70% of calls came in during the workweek and 71% of calls were logged between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.”
Having full-time EMS and fire staff on site at the fire station, she said, would decrease response times.
“Currently, on average, it takes seven minutes for volunteers to get from their place of employment or their home to the fire station after a call comes in,” LeMire said. “This is known as the rollout time.”
Then it takes an additional four to five minutes to get to a call location within the city, she noted.
“Adding full-time staff to the department would reduce this rollout time to just 90 seconds,” LeMire said. “Increased full-time staff would ensure the needs of the community are met and aren’t impacted by the lack of volunteer staff available or distance from the station.”
Full-time staffing in the fire department has remained at four since 2010 — and actually since 1974 — she pointed out, while the calls for service since 2010 have increased by 108%.
At present, the city manager said, the critically urgent issue lies on the fire side of the fire department.
Fort Atkinson “cannot continue as a volunteer-reliant department,” LeMire said. “However, just adding full-time fire staff would not work. Instead, bolstering our fire service with full-time staff cross-trained in EMS is the best, most sustainable option to protect the long-term future of the community.”
That cross-trained staff, operating out of the fire department, will generate revenue to help offset the cost of the staffing proposal, she said.
“Currently, the Fort Atkinson community calls for 1,250 ambulance responses per year, but just one ambulance is available per day in Fort Atkinson,” LeMire said. “This (public safety) proposal includes two ambulances dedicated to 911 EMS service, in-house at the fire department, at all times, improving the ability to respond to an increasing number of emergency calls and provide appropriate support to patients.”
Cost for the municipal EMS service, she said, would be controlled by the city council and set through an annual fee schedule.
“Through a municipal service we can increase the level of service to patients while decreasing the patient cost for the service,” LeMire said. “Being cared for by Fort Atkinson Fire Department paramedics or EMTs would decrease the cost to patients.”
So, why is a referendum needed now?
“The city has explored other options, and the referendum is the only one available without drastic cuts to other personnel and services within the city,” LeMire said. “There are two main funding sources for local governments: Property taxes and state shared revenue.”
Together, these two sources make up 88% of the city’s general fund revenue budget, she noted.
“Property taxes are limited by the state through levy limits, hence the need for a referendum,” LeMire said. “And state shared revenue has declined statewide by over $200 million since 2001, while the state income tax has continued to increase, creating a significant surplus at the state level. However, we’re not seeing anything of that nature at the local level.”
She said Fort Atkinson residents’ property taxes are split between Jefferson County, the City of Fort Atkinson, Madison College and the School District of Fort Atkinson.
“The city’s portion of the tax levy currently represents 32% of residents’ total property taxes,” LeMire pointed out. “If voters support increasing the tax levy to add additional public safety staff, the city’s portion of the total levy may increase as little as 2%.”
If a referendum is approved by a majority of voters on April 5th, she said, “the City of Fort Atkinson will be able to add six firefighter/paramedics, six firefighter/advanced EMTs to the fire department, and two additional police patrol officers to the police department, bringing staffing levels up to ensure that there are adequate staff to respond to calls for services from the Fort Atkinson residents in a timely and appropriate way.”
However, if the referendum fails, “the city will be faced with difficult decisions about how to address the growing need for public safety services,” LeMire said.
“A ‘No’ vote is not a status quo vote,” she noted. “Staff would have to consider releasing a request for proposals for 911 services, 911 EMS services, possible drastic reductions to other departmental staff and services, or another referendum in November of 2022.
“The solution proposed on the referendum provides the highest level of public safety services at the lowest cost to residents,” LeMire concluded.
