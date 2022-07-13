The Hoard Historical Museum announced it will hold a quilt show Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum. This year’s show will focus on quilts, both handmade and machine-made, old and new.
“The Hoard Historical Museum has a wonderful quilt collection of which we will be displaying a few select pieces, but we want to see your handiwork,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum. “This is an opportunity for all quilters and collectors of quilts to display their pieces and for novice quilters to pick up some tips and hints from more experienced quilters.”
If interested in displaying their collection, quilters and collectors need to reserve their space(s). Quilts of all sizes, including wall hangings, lap quilts, and baby quilts may be displayed. To reserve a space, contact the Hoard Historical Museum at their new phone number, 920-397-9914 or info@hoardmuseum.org. The museum is located at 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
For members of the Fort Atkinson Historical Society & Hoard Historical Museum, the price to reserve a space or frame is $10; for non-members, the price is $20. An additional frame may be reserved for an additional fee ($5 for members, $10 for non-members). When contacting the museum, be prepared to share information regarding the quilts in the show. Space is limited, contact the museum before Monday, Aug. 1 if interested in displaying quilts.
Quilts will be on display in the Jones Family Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At noon, the collectors show will also feature guest speaker Melissa Wraalstad, executive director of the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts in Cedarburg. Wraalstad will be presenting, “Treasures from the Vault,” using quilts from the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts’ collection. She is the executive director of the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts. Previously, she was the historic sites manager for the Milwaukee County Historical Society and was responsible for managing programs, tours, operations, events, and maintenance at four historic properties in Milwaukee County. She also worked as the exhibit developer for The Morton Arboretum and as the special event coordinator for Old World Wisconsin. She has a Master of Arts degree in History-Museum Studies from the Cooperstown Graduate Program of Cooperstown, New York, and a bachelor’s degree in history and anthropology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts is dedicated to educating the public about the artistic, cultural, historic, and social importance of quilts & fiber arts. The museum is an outgrowth of the Wisconsin Quilt History Project, founded in 1988 as a research organization working to preserve the rich history of quilting in Wisconsin. The stories of over 7,000 quilts were captured, forming the basis for a book Wisconsin Quilts: Stories in the Stitches by Wisconsin Poet Laureate Ellen Kort, published 2001. After embarking on a fundraising campaign, WMQFA officially opened its doors August of 2011. The museum has received regional and national recognition, including recognition by USA Today as a top ten place to see a quilt in the United States and a nomination for the Wisconsin Governor’s Tourism Award for Heritage, Culture, and the Arts.
The quilt show will also extend to other areas of the museum’s grounds. The 1841 Dwight and Almira Foster House, located on the grounds of the museum, will be open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Foster House will be the site of a temporary exhibit highlighting fiber arts items from the Hoard Museum’s collection. On display will be fiber arts tools and equipment, quilts-in-progress from the collection, and other unique textile items. “The Hoard Museum has numerous quilts and other fiber arts items in our collection,” said Lee. “The Quilt Show is the perfect opportunity to share a small part of our textile collection. While we will be displaying some of our quilts as part of the quilt show in the museum, we’ll also be displaying select pieces in the Foster House.” Lee said that a limited number of pieces would be on display in the Foster House. The Foster House, built in 1841, is a small space, is partially climate-controlled, and is not handicap accessible.
The quilt show is free to attend. Cash donations are appreciated. The Hoard Historical Museum is able to provide these programs and tours at no cost to the public due to the on-going support of the museum’s members and Business Patrons. Join the Museum and help support programs such as this. Membership is open to anyone; contact the Museum for more information.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Avenue in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, call the museums at 920-397-9914, visit our web-site www.hoardmuseum.org, and like us on Facebook.
