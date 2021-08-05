Transformation of the vacant Shopko building in Fort Atkinson into an indoor self-storage facility has taken another step forward.
The company True Storage, Inc. is looking to redevelop the former retail store into a state-of-the-art, climate-controlled and secure indoor self-storage facility for customers.
Redevelopment of the property requires that the current zoning be changed to accommodate the various uses proposed.
Following a second reading, the Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday waived a third reading of, and adopted an ordinance amending the city’s official zoning map for a portion of the property, located at 1425 Janesville Ave., from Urban Mixed Use (UMU) to Planned Unit Development (PUD) to accommodate the redevelopment project proposed by True Storage.
Approval of the rezoning is contingent upon the city council approving the final three-lot certified survey map, and the plan commission approving the final specific implementation plan (SIP) for the project.
City Engineer Andy Selle said True Storage had submitted a PUD application for redevelopment of the former Shopko property.
“The PUD process allows the city to employ flexibility in zoning when circumstances arise, such as the loss of a large retail provider,” Selle said. “In exchange for allowing uses on a site that might be prohibited by zoning, the city must receive a substantial investment in return for this concession that bears long-term benefits for the site and is in concert with the (city’s) comprehensive plan.
“The investment in this situation is focused on aesthetic upgrades to the existing building and site,” he added, “as well as the parceling off and commitment toward development of two out-lots — zoned Urban Mixed Use — along Janesville Avenue.”
Council member Mason Becker said he was impressed with the concept that’s been presented.
“People had different visions for that (former Shopko) site, but I think this fits a need in the community,” he stated.
Council President Chris Scherer concurred, saying, “Moving to a Planned Unit Development is probably the best way for us, moving forward, to truly get a lot done with that Shopko unit. I appreciate the vision that you guys (True Storage) are putting forward.”
General development plan
In related action Tuesday, council members approved the general development plan (GDP) for the True Storage self-storage project, subject to conditions relating to the building’s exterior, site signage, lighting, bike and pedestrian improvements, and the certified survey map/site layout. The planning commission considered the GDP at its July 27 meeting and recommended approval to the city council, subject to the aforementioned conditions.
The PUD process, Selle said, includes joint approvals of the general development plan by the plan commission and city council, and final, singular approval of the specific implementation plan by the plan commission. The latter, he said, represents the final step in the approval process.
The parcel targeted for the redevelopment project lies within the Janesville Avenue Business District Planning Area.
According to the city’s comprehensive land use plan, opportunities for the area should “Emphasize the commercial redevelopment and revitalization of properties along Janesville Avenue, High Street, Jefferson Street and Whitewater Avenue. Efforts should be made to enhance the visual image of these important community corridors.
“Janesville Avenue is an important community corridor and entryway, is home to community assets such as the Fireside Dinner Theater and the Glacial River Trail, and adjoins the city’s newest business park on the southwest side,” the plan states. “Redevelopment efforts along this corridor will focus on advancing the city’s goal of becoming a tourist destination. The city will specifically promote this corridor for additional entertainment, retail, hospitality and dining uses.”
Of particular consideration for this request, city zoning officials said, is the need to develop the corridor into a more urban streetscape with sidewalks, pedestrian accommodations, landscaping and features consistent with a more urban setting.
“The concept proposal from True Storage includes elements of these opportunities, including site aesthetic improvements as well as the redevelopment and new development opportunities,” the officials added. “Similar to the Kwik Trip project, which was recently approved by the plan commission, True Storage will be asked to be an active participant in the execution of the Janesville Avenue corridor project, once that effort is planned and ready for implementation. Staff believes the proposal is in concert with the comprehensive plan.”
The city engineer said “the conversations to date with True Storage have been very productive.”
“The business strategy for self-storage, although a common theme within Fort Atkinson of late, appears to be a reasonable use of the Shopko building when coupled with the potential to develop two additional lots along Janesville Avenue, expanding mixed use opportunities within the corridor,” Selle said.
“True Storage has agreed to meet the requirements for greenspace and landscaping within the underlying UMU zoning district, which will provide a significant improvement on the site,” he added. “The company’s track record of similar developments across the country provides a level of experience that creates a unique opportunity for this building and City of Fort Atkinson.”
Elements
City staff requested that the following elements be included in the updated general development submission:
• Existing building exterior — Provide details of the aesthetic changes for the south side of the building along Highland Avenue and screening/façade improvements for the rear loading areas of the structure; Incorporate changes in the roofline utilizing parapets and add variation in the front plane of the façade to create the appearance of multiple smaller buildings, rather than one large square structure. The possible use of faux windows should be considered; Incorporate decorative or architectural panels on all three sides (the north side can be avoided).
• Site signage — Develop a cohesive shared monument signage plan to serve the entire development on Janesville Avenue. Utilize masonry to create a tasteful feature. Limit the elevation; a shared signage easement should be placed on the certified survey map for all three parcels along Janesville Avenue; Wall signage on the building is different on the building elevations and the sign exhibit.
• Lighting — Provide details of the lighting fixtures to be used, cut-offs or new, and show an accurate photometric plan. Provide details of building and parking lot improvements.
• Bike/pedestrian — Need some bicycle/pedestrian access from Janesville Avenue on the site plan. This can be done simply with striping or with an alternate material; A commitment for sidewalks along Janesville Avenue is needed now, and also additional streetscape components on lots 2 and 3 when the future Janesville Avenue Corridor Plan is implemented.
• CSM/site layout — The access easement on lot 3, parallel to Janesville Avenue, will limit options for a building at that location. Move access off Highland to parcel 1, still a shared access.
“Many of these elements have been addressed in the most recent submittal,” Selle said. “The signage and lighting plans are moving in the right direction. Sidewalk is shown along Janesville Avenue, first in the form of remaining asphalt, but eventually true sidewalk upon development of the out-lots or after three years.”
Moving the entrance on Highland Avenue, either now or later with out-lot development, he noted, will make the parcel on the corner more flexible.
“The building aesthetic improvements also are moving in the right direction but will need a little more attention,” Selle continued. “Building exterior improvements are a challenge. They factor very little in the business return on investment, yet have a significant impact within the community and corridor aesthetic. Staff is optimistic a well-developed plan can be accomplished by Aug. 10 when the plan commission will review the site implementation plan.”
According to a memo from True Storage, the company “aims to deliver aesthetically pleasing designs with an elevated level of finishes not often seen in the storage industry, while paying special attention to be cohesive with the surrounding retail market.”
With a majority of its facilities providing indoor climate-controlled units, True Storage caters to a clientele that values security, convenience and appearance, the memo states.
“Our customers desire a state-of-the-art facility with reliable climate-control, 24/7 security and easy access during business hours, typically 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.,” the True Storage memo reads.
This trend, combined with the COVID pandemic, has made storage convenience the No. 1 determining factor for consumers searching for extra space, according to the memo.
“Whether it’s families clearing out space for relatives moving in, students home from college, or struggling businesses needing space for their inventory while they downsize or pause operations,” the memo continues. “We’ve had great success in positioning these facilities within major retail and flex corridors, offering prospective tenants the direct access they need, while maintaining a curb appeal that meshes well with the existing retail landscape.”
Company officials feel their indoor storage concept is locally focused, would return the empty retail space to local tax rolls, and noted that 85 percent of self-storage customers live within 3 miles of their facility.
They also pointed out that 30 to 40% of their customers are local small business owners including electricians, plumbers, sales reps, tile installers, antique dealers, contractors, painters, file storage, artists and medical reps.
Commonly stored goods that require a climate-controlled or secure environment, they said, include high-end furniture; instruments; paintings, artwork and photographs; electronics; appliances; inherited items; clothing, particularly lace, leather or wool; medical devices and prescriptions; and collectibles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.