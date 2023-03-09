First-grader Lianna Schuld of Fort Atkinson’s Rockwell Elementary School receives the championship medal for interpretive reading at that grade level from Michelle Blau as other judges and contestants look on.
Olivia van Etten of Barrie Elementary and Emma Luebbe of East Elementary in Jefferson received the grand championship medals at the fifth/sixth-grade level Saturday at the Regional Interpretive Reading Conest.
Fort Atkinson’s Barrie Elementary School hosted the regional interpretive reading contest for elementary schoolers Saturday, bringing together top interpretive readers from across multiple public school districts as well as area parochial schools.
The event was the 35th annual since the contest was founded by Eagle Elementary teacher Cindy Whitney. The event is hosted by the South Kettle Moraine Reading Council.
The Fort Atkinson and Jefferson schools have traditionally made a good showing at the event, with local schools holding classroom and then school-wide contests to determine who will represent their districts in the regional competition.
Every entry represents many hours of work in which students choose a piece that is meaningful to them and then hone their reading skills, fluency, expression and even special character voices.
The exercise also helps students get comfortable reading and speaking in front of others.
Most of all, it gets them excited about reading, said Jefferson school system reading teacher Kerry Niemuth. She’s the event’s coordinator
Some of students who struggle with parts of reading or speech have participated and have made great strides, in some cases in advancing to the finals, said Kelley Graupner, a speech and language pathologist with the Fort Atkinson schools.
The contest is open to students in grades 1-6. Participating schools can only advance one student in each grade to the regional competition.
“The main purposes are to promote an interest in reading for pleasure, to encourage parental participation in a reading-related activity, and to inspire children to excel in interpretive oral reading,” Niemuth said.
Interpretive reading is the art of reading aloud from the printed page, Niemuth said. Selections can’t be memorized, and gestures are not allowed because they might distract from the reading.
Selections range from easy children’s picture books to high-level selections like the Harry Potter books, or even historical pieces that call for a different regional accent and style.
Students are judged on how they read with expression to bring the meaning of the selection across to the listeners. The judges also consider eye contact, poise, pronunciation and enunciation.
Students presented their pieces Saturday to grade-level audiences and guests and one medal was awarded per grade level. The fifth- and sixth-grade category was combined and two top medals were awarded this year to outstanding performers. Students also received ribbons according to how well they did against a set standard, regardless of their placing among the group.
“It’s a marvelous event for kids,” said Debra Lemminger, advanced learning coordinator for the Jefferson schools.
The schools represented at the regional contest March 7 included Johnson Creek Elementary School; Eagle Elementary School from the Palmyra-Eagle district; East, West and Sullivan Elementary School from the Jefferson school district; Barrie, Purdy, and Rockwell Elementary from the Fort Atkinson school district, and Our Redeemer Lutheran.
The champions at each grade level included first-grader Lianna Schuldt of Rockwell; second-grader Ella Hansen from Our Redeemer; third-grader Hannah Maron from East; fourth-grader Braquel Hunsicker of Barrie; and in the fifth/sixth-grade category, fifth-graders Emma Luebbe of East and Olivia van Etten of Barrie.
