Approximately 15 concerned parents and citizens spoke unequivocally in favor of and adamantly opposed to potentially requiring masks in the School District of Fort Atkinson for the start of the school year.
The speakers directed their comments to board of education members Monday night during an occasionally disruptive and raucous special session attended by 100 or so people.
Following the public comment portion of the meeting, board members took no action on a motion that would have required the wearing of masks in schools. Thus, no face coverings will be required for all students and staff in all school district buildings at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
(See a related story in today’s Daily Union).
Those who spoke out against mandating masks insisted that only parents be allowed to determine what’s best for their child. Those who spoke in favor of masks and other COVID mitigation strategies urged the board to follow the science.
Ultimately, the board, by taking no action, agreed to leave the decision to mask or not mask students up to their parents.
Attendees were urged to conduct themselves in a civil and respectful manner. Several times, however, a few individuals interrupted the county epidemiologist, appearing virtually, as well as school board members. Board President Mark Chaney had to pound the gavel repeatedly to restore order or else be forced to adjourn the meeting.
Each speaker was allowed three minutes to present their case.
Dr. Donald Williams said physicians like himself do a lot of “putting out fires” from treating an ear infection to mending a broken arm.
“Those are the most fun (things) that provide instant gratification,” Williams said. “But the thing I’ve really spent most of my career doing is stacking the deck in favor of people living healthier lives in a variety of ways.”
What we’re talking about tonight is “How can I stack the deck in favor of our children being healthy and remaining healthy?”
“We know from the experience of the last year and from research studies that masks work,” Williams said. “If I have COVID, I am less likely to spread COVID virus particles to all of you — that’s the way they work best. And in the Delta virus, people shed a thousand times more virus particles than the original strain of COVID.
“And if you have COVID and are shedding virus into the air, (masks) protect me from catching it,” he added. “So there is a both give and take with masks.”
Williams said he’s practiced his whole career by the principles of the Golden Rule, meaning that “I want to do for others what I’d like them to do for me. And I think the idea of masks is a good example of that. I would like to not infect any of you, and I would not like any of you to infect me.”
And, based on his age and high blood pressure, he said he is one of those persons who is at higher risk of infection.
“It would be an unbelievable tragedy to lose a child — it’s a tragedy to lose anyone from COVID or have people with long COVID-term symptoms,” Williams said. “I think the mask mandate makes sense to protect our children.”
Zachariah Lange, a Fort Atkinson resident for 30 years, said he and his wife moved back to town to raise their son.
“I’m not here tonight to debate science or reality — we all have access to the same information,” Lange said. “And everyone here is making the best choice for themselves and their family because they’re the only ones who can make that choice.
“I’m here today because I value my rights to privacy and my right to liberty,” he added. “Liberty being the state of the people to act and speak freely.”
He said he sees proposed mask requirements as “a direct route to removing access to public services from certain members of the community — some intentionally and others not.”
“These impositions threaten our liberty — they seek to remove our right to self-determination,” Lange said. “The world is a dangerous place, and every choice we make has consequences, both good and bad. Masking, not masking, learning in-person, remote learning. Ultimately, it is up to we the people as parents to make those choices. It is not required that we satisfy anyone with an explanation.”
He said the board’s duty is to ensure that services district residents pay for are accessible to all.
“I will not wear a mask — I will not allow my son to be forced into wearing a mask through intimidation, isolation or peer pressure,” he added. “We owe nobody an explanation why this is the right choice for us.”
Jim Fitzpatrick, Fort Atkinson, who served as superintendent of the Fort Atkinson school district from 1999-2013, said he thinks everyone can agree on three premises: They want school to open face to face and on time; they want the schools not only to open, but to stay open; and lastly, everyone wants a successful outcome in finally defeating COVID.
“If there are no masking and other reasonable mitigation strategies, then what is the process for reacting to positive cases?” Fitzpatrick asked. “We could have some pretty large outbreaks, as the Delta variant is twice as contagious as previous variants. This could keep a fair number of students and staff out of school either in isolation or quarantine — and praying not in the hospital or worse. Nobody wants that.”
He questioned what good is opening schools if they have to be closed later due to students or staff being out?
“Masking certainly isn’t a perfect strategy, but layered in with other strategies it becomes a piece of a multi-layered strategy that can slow the spread,” Fitzpatrick said.
The best protection, he said, is vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine now fully approved by the FDA.
“In addition to the protection the vaccine provides, it also allows individuals to have less quarantine restrictions, provided CDC quarantine guidance is followed,” Fitzpatrick said. “I can’t stress enough to staff and students, if you’re eligible for vaccine — get the vaccine, and start now — as full protection doesn’t come until two weeks after the second dose.”
Additionally, he said he did not like making this argument, but when all the experts recommend one thing and the school board does another, what liability might there be for a bad outcome.
“Again, I don’t like making that argument, but as a past decision-maker in this district along with the board of education, liability always factored into my thoughts, especially as it related to the health, safety and welfare of our students, staff and families,” Fitzpatrick said. “This is very much about managing risk and, in my opinion, the benefits of masking, along with other mitigation strategies, reduces the risk of bad outcomes.”
Lastly, he said, “this has been a long and agonizing ordeal. People are indeed tired and worn down, but like a distance runner, we have to finish strong.
“Can we not endure the wearing of a mask a while longer until we defeat this insidious virus?” Fitzpatrick said. “A vaccine for children under 12 is projected to be ready before the end of this calendar year. Once all children Pre-K through 12 are eligible for the vaccine, we can then get to a place where the normalcy we once enjoyed is within reach.
“Board members, I want to thank you in advance for your selfless leadership and dedication in being stewards of the safety, health and welfare of our students first and foremost,” he said.
Amy Larson, who has two children in the district, spoke on behalf of the group Fort Atkinson Parents for Choice. She submitted a petition signed by 370 concerned parents and Fort Atkinson taxpayers to the school board.
The petitioners, she said, request the following: Freedom to choose if their child wears a mask during any part of the day; freedom to choose whether their child receives a COVID-19 vaccination; in-person learning for the duration of the year; equal opportunities for children, regardless of vaccination status; opportunity to enjoy important social interactions such as dances, school trips, extracurricular activities without restriction; and voluntary-only COVID testing at school.
“We, the Fort Atkinson Parents for Choice, will not co-parent with the School District of Fort Atkinson,” Larson said. “We accept that it’s our responsibility as parents to understand the risks and benefits of the medical decisions we make for our own children. We strongly oppose any mandates and health decisions made on behalf of our children.
“We believe in freedom of choice for all parents,” she added. “As our elected officials, we ask that you carry out the wishes of your constituents.”
Lastly, she made a personal statement.
“I am not an anti-masker or anti-vaccinator,” Larson said. “I stand for choice.”
She said she has seen photos of students, school staff and administrators gathering mask-less, as well as families taking vacations and participating in sporting events and large celebrations mask-less throughout the summer.
“And that was your choice,” Larson said. “Here’s where the problem lies for me. For you (board) to make that decision to send my child back to school and you decide that they mask, socially distance, put them behind Plexiglas barriers to me is hypocritical.
“And with all due respect, an abuse of your power,” she added. “What kind of message is that giving our kids? Rules for thee and not for me.”
Rebecca Van Ess, starting off with a prayer, said “The truth is that we are not fighting against a virus — we are battling against the kingdom of darkness.
“This war is taking place in the hearts and minds of people — it’s an information war,” Van Ess said. “And the information you choose to believe will determine what side you’re on. Believing a lie doesn’t make the lie any more true. And refusing to believe the truth doesn’t make the truth any less true.”
Voting for mandatory masks and vaccinations, she said, is a choice to stand (with) lies and tyranny.
“God’s word tells us that truth sets the captives free,” Van Ess said. “God has been removed from our schools and our children have been led astray.”
Prior to this moment, she said, board members might have been able to claim ignorance — “But now you know!”
“I clearly pointed out the violation of God’s law and you have no excuse,” Van Ess added. “Know that there is no condemnation in truth — only freedom. Repent and be set free.”
Maisie Allie expressed great affection for the school district and community as both her parents had taught in Fort Atkinson.
“As a daughter of educators, my parents and my siblings and I (were) critically thinking regularly around the dinner table,” Allie said. “And I’m here tonight to ask some questions.”
She said she and her husband have three children attending the district
“I’m here tonight as their mother to advocate for them,” Allie said. “My daughter complains of breathlessness and anxiety when masked. My youngest son got recurring rashes from wearing masks, even with my most diligent efforts at cleaning them daily.
“As a parent, I am much more worried about the organisms that are growing on these cloth masks that are worn for eight hours a day, five days a week, than a virus with a 99.98% survival rate in children,” she added.
The parent asked the board what were her children’s alternatives if they cannot mask.
“If this is really about the safety of our children, why are these masks not mandated for influenza which kills twice as many children?” Allie asked. “Why is there not more focus on the second pandemic — the mental health crisis that our kids are now suffering? And the anxiety put on our children is outrageous.”
She said she teaches her children autonomy.
“They govern their own body,” Allie stated. “No one else does. As a mother, which is my most cherished title, I can no longer go along in good conscience with these mandates.”
Ellen Narkis, a Fort Atkinson resident, said she always thought school board members did they best job they could and nothing was “that adverse to what I believe.”
“But we’ve come to a different point now, and it started last year,” Narkis said. “One year ago, we were having these same kind of discussions — this is why I started getting involved, watching the school board meetings, emailing board members.
“We had the same expert (epidemiologist) on the screen — I’m pretty sure it was a year ago today — talking about how we had to shut our schools because of the (COVID) positivity rate,” Narkis said. “I went back and looked, and we would not have been open at all last year had we followed that guidance (metrics) from the health department.”
She said she appreciated board members listening to people’s concerns.
“I think it’s time to listen to us on the masks, too,” Narkis implored. “We heard a year ago how everybody was going to die. We’ve seen evidence this (COVID) doesn’t affect kids the same, and it was kind of blown off by our health department.
“We know our kids are relatively safe and, with all due respect, it’s not your job to protect the community,” she said. “I appreciate the fact that you want to, but your job is to prioritize our children.”
Shauna Meyer, a family medicine doctor in Fort Atkinson for 19 years, said she and her husband have a student at Fort Atkinson High School who has attended the district since preschool.
“I think we do all agree that in-person learning is best for the majority of students and a majority of families,” Meyer said. “And we can all agree that a safe environment improves learning. And we can all agree that masks are a nuisance, and we’re tired and want to stop wearing them.”
But, unfortunately, she said, the data shows that the pandemic is not over.
“And schools that have opened in areas to our south without mask mandates are now quarantining thousands of students and staff, and many of them are reverting to remote learning, which is not where we want to go,” Meyer said. “Cases and hospitalizations are rising again in our state. Nationally we have the highest pediatric hospitalization rate due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.”
No one, she said, wants to see the district’s children in the hospital.
“Vaccinations, our best hope of curbing the pandemic, haven’t reached our community in high enough levels to protect us from the COVID harms,” Meyer said. “Community support for masking and other mitigation efforts is low. We are all tired of COVID.
“But as a doctor, I can’t stop advocating for the health and safety of our students and our community,” she added. “And as the school district leadership, neither can you.”
The physician said experts in health, including the Centers for Disease Control, American Academy of Pediatrics and the Department of Health have published clear guidelines on how schools can open in-person safely.
“Universal masking, social distancing, testing with appropriate quarantine are the pillars of those policies,” Meyer said. “And I am urging the board to adopt a universal mask mandate, except for medical exception, testing in quarantine program, and to keep our kids safe.”
Julia Dewey, a Fort Atkinson pediatrician, said the morbidity and the results that come from someone having COVID, whether a child or an adult, are not what those gathered had been talking about — at least not in the context of children.
“They (children) can spend weeks in a pediatric intensive care unit, ventilated for weeks which does long-term damage to their lungs,” Dewey said. “They get hooked on opioid medications because they have to be sedated the whole time … and then have to be weaned off (those) medications over time.”
And then, she said, their parents have PSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) from spending a month in the ICU, and the child also has PSD from spending a month in the ICU with a bunch of tubes and lines stuck in them.
“They (children) miss school, their parents miss work,” Dewey said. “There’s billions of dollars that are lost in our economy because of parents having to take leave for their sick children.”
These things, she said, all should be taken into consideration, rather than people just asking how many kids died from COVID.
“We need to be considerate, we need to be thoughtful, we need to be less selfish about our ideology and our own feelings and emotions when there is science and evidence coming out of the states that have already opened up without masks,” Dewey said. “There’s evidence just pouring out of those states right now that children are getting sicker and sicker, and maybe they’re not dying — Great! — but they are getting sick and they are being hospitalized.
“And I would hope that all of our goals are the same here, in that we want to keep children healthy, we want to keep them safe, we want them to survive to thrive in adulthood …,” she said. “Please, vote on the science.”
Sarah Jones, whose daughter attends Purdy Elementary School, said she was not going to argue right versus wrong or try to convince anyone to change their deeply held views or beliefs.
“Tonight, I’m here to discuss choice, and my right to make decisions for my child,” Jones stated. “As Americans, we are blessed to live in a country that allows us the freedom to live our lives how we see fit.”
This freedom, she said, also should give people the power to choose whether or not they mask their children.
“Children are being muzzled, and if we continue to require or force masks on our children, we continue to promote a future where our children have no rights, no choices, and are made to believe that their opinions, their wants, their ideas and their voices have no place in society,” Jones added. “That is not setting our community or our society up for success.
“Instead, by ripping this fragile choice from their hands, we encourage them to go along with something that may not seem right, out of fear — fear of punishment, fear of consequence, fear of humiliation, fear of isolation,” she continued. “Is that the message we want to teach impressionable minds?
“Please, let me choose to do what’s right for my child,” Jones concluded. “It can be both: Freedom for you and freedom for me with a choice.”
Matthew Tooke said he considers himself a “fool for Jesus Christ” and is not ashamed of the gospel.
“As a result, I’ve often been called (out for) not following the science when I believe in the power of prayer,” Tooke said. “I believe that Jesus Christ can lift people up — he can change people’s lives; I’ve seen it in my life and I’ve seen it in others.”
As such, he said he believes in things that science cannot quantify.
“The flu is more deadly to children than COVID-19,” Tooke said. “Praise God.”
According to the National Weather Service, 49 people are killed due to lightning strikes in the United States on an average year, he said, and noted that 33 people are involved in unprovoked shark attacks.
“And these are similar (numbers) to what we’re seeing in COVID-19,” Tooke said. “The death rate is much higher with the flu. What if I, as a parent, kept my kid inside on every cloudy day or I put him in shark cage when he went out swimming? You’d call that child abuse.
“But I would actually be doing something somewhat effective,” he added. “The masking is for large water droplet particles, not for aerosol. So, that’s why you have to wear one when you had the flu — it’s for coughing and particulates that come out when you sneeze. But when you’re in a room for 15 minutes, in an environment, a mask does not help.”
Cheryl Costa urged board members to consider keeping masks optional for students as they prepared for the new school year.
“Last school year our students were required to wear a mask for over seven hours for the school day,” Costa said. “They had about a 22-minute break to eat their lunch; some of the students even wore them (masks) longer if they rode a bus home, went to after-school care or before-school care because masks are required for those too.
“Students even wore their masks at recess with me telling them, ‘let’s go out, get some exercise and fresh air,’” she said. “Watching them wear their masks was heart-breaking. Why are we masking our healthy children?
“That decision belongs directly to the parents,” Costa insisted. “It is their responsibility and their choice of how they’d like to keep their child safe. With parents and families choosing what’s best for their child — not the school board.”
Dale Prisk, a Fort Atkinson resident with children in the district, said only parents know their children best.
“I’ll put my parenting up against anybody in this room,” Prisk said. “And one thing I’m not going to do is sit by and let people tell me what’s best for my kids, to protect them, so they can feel like they’re doing the right thing.”
Everybody in the room, he said, has been out enjoying their summer at the pool and concerts in the park.
“So, don’t you dare tell me that now is the time for kids to suffer so adults that don’t understand math and statistics (COVID data) can feel safe about themselves,” Prisk said. “I don’t agree with it.
“Beyond that, I’d like to say everybody on the board does a great job,” he added. “It’s not a personal attack. I honestly believe everybody is doing things that they believe is right, and we need to be respectful to them. But I think the compromise should be clear as day: If you think masks are best for your kids, send them (to school) in a mask. If you don’t think it’s best, send them without one.
“Everybody get along, and let’s focus on what’s important,” Prisk stated. “It’s not people’s feelings — it’s our kids’ education.”
Jeff Patton, a Fort Atkinson resident and father of five, stated that COVID poses almost no risk to children.
“4.2 million children have tested positive for COVID and a total of .008% of them have died,” Patton said. “More kids have died from the flu than COVID, by far.”
Did any board members, at any point, ever suggest that children wear masks for the flu? he asked.
“Do any of you know the psychological damage we do to children by forcing them to cover their faces, teaching them that the air is toxic and that everyone around them is sick?” Patton said. “Have you ever wondered about the health effects of forcing kids to breathe through sweat and spit and dirt-soaked rags every single day? What about learning to read, and they can’t see the teacher enunciating the words? Or seeing the facial expressions of their classmates?”
Forcing children to wear masks for fear of a virus that poses almost no threat to them, he said, is called child abuse.
“This board has no right to rip personal responsibility away from the hands of the citizens, and does not know better than the parents of our children,” Patton argued. “The greatest threat to school children today doesn’t come from COVID — it comes from the woke government officials who think they are all-knowing and all-wise.
“Well, you are not all-knowing and you are not all-wise,” he said. “We are here to tell you that we, the parents, will not stand for this again. And if you try to mandate this on our children, again, we the parents will be standing in your way.”
