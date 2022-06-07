Five teachers and three staff members in the School District of Fort Atkinson were thanked for their service during the district’s recent annual retirement reception.
Recognized were 2022 retirees Cindy Fairfield, human resources specialist; Janice Madson, a school nurse team member; Linda Rice, second grade teacher at Rockwell Elementary School; Rebecca Rossing, math teacher at Fort Atkinson High School; Lisa Schuenke, math interventionist; Susan Sullivan, instructional aide; Donald Walden, vocal music instructor; and Charles “Chick” Westby, high school science teacher and cross country coach.
As a token of appreciation, honorees were presented with their choice of an honorary bell or “Chamber Bucks.”
During the reception, held May 26 in the high school IMC, District Administrator Rob Abbott began by welcoming and thanking the honorees for their years of service.
“On behalf of the entire learning community in the School District of Fort Atkinson, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to each of our 2022 retirees,” Abbott remarked. “Each of you have been an integral pillar in the intricate structure of each of our schools, our district and our larger community. Your influence and significant contribution is cause for great celebration today.”
The superintendent also extended his thanks to each of their families, and honored “the support and sacrifice many have made in supporting you — in supporting our learners.”
“Pouring one’s life into shaping our youth is a calling that comes with enormous responsibility,” Abbott said. “The family support you have provided most certainly influenced the many successes and accomplishments of our retirees. Thank you.
“I know the decision (to retire) has been relatively easy for some, but for others it has been complex and arduous,” he added. “In this exciting new chapter in life, it is my hope that each of you leave our 1FORT learning community filled with a long and lasting sense of great accomplishment.”
Lastly, the superintendent emphasized how much the district appreciates the retirees’ service to students.
“Each and every person who works in the School District of Fort Atkinson has a hand in shaping our students, and, in-turn, shaping the future,” Abbott said. “That is an opportunity few people have — and you have embraced it in your time in Fort Atkinson.
“Thank you so much for your dedication, professionalism, and the honor with which you served the next generation — our future!” he concluded. “We are one One Team, One District and One Community. Thank you for being part of each — you have made a difference.”
Next, Kory Knickrehm, board of education president, spoke on the board’s behalf, saying he was honored to welcome those in attendance to this year’s retirement celebration.
“For many, this is a bittersweet moment, truly a milestone accomplishment in one’s life journey,” Knickrehm said. “We are thankful that you chose the School District of Fort Atkinson to share your impact as you have positively influenced the lives of many.”
From students to families to the community, he said, it was important to highlight the impact the retirees have made on another group of people, namely their 1Fort team, their colleagues.
“Throughout your career, I’m sure you have experienced your share of ups and downs, but the thing that has remained constant is the care and dedication of your learning community,” Knickrehm said. “When we support one another, we are able to accomplish great things. You are a testament to that.
“Strong schools are important to the overall health and wellness of our community, and our 1Fort team is at the center of building strong schools,” he said. “Tonight, we extend gratitude to our team members, and are gathered here to celebrate your dedication and passion during your career here at the School District of Fort Atkinson.”
Also on hand was State Sen. Steve Nass, who emphasized the value of teachers, and presented each of the retiring teachers with a legislative citation.
District food service staff prepared hors d’oeuvres for a social gathering that preceded the program.
