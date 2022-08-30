FORT ATKINSON — It was an enjoyable, small festival over the weekend in Fort Atkinson, as the Rhythm Remix attracted music lovers from around the region to Fort Atkinson.
According to Carrie Chisolm of the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce, the feedback her office received from event-goers, venue hosts and volunteers, was that the event was an overall success.
“The weather cooperated. We had lots of people from out-of-town, and the venues and businesses enjoyed a steady stream of guests,” Chisolm said. “The performers were also appreciative to have the chance to share their talents with new audiences.”
Chisolm said the event’s organizers hope to return the food court next year, because downtown road construction should be completed, and there is interest from some businesses in hosting an after party so that the entertainment can continue into the evening hours for a more adult audience.”
The music venues, schedule and performers included this past weekend included the Riverwalk Plaza behind Brocks Riverwalk Tavern & Grill at 99 S. Main St., where Karen Johnson was featured. The Cafe Carpe, 18 S. Water St. W., featured John Gay and Jones Market at 601 Jones Ave., hosted Tapestry and these were just a few of the performers featured. Kids Zones were in the Riverwalk Plaza and at Jones Market.
