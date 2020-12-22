At least two Rock-Koshkonong Lake District (RKLD) electors Thursday expressed concern with calculations on their property tax bills associated with this year’s levy structure used to collect district revenues.
Previously, district revenues were collected using a fee structure.
Former RKLD board chairman Steve Proud and former RKLD treasurer Ray Lunder addressed the lake district board during the public comments portion of the board’s monthly meeting held at Edgerton City Hall. Both said they were concerned about how their taxes were calculated.
During RKLD’s annual meeting held in August, electors voted to move from a fee structure for collecting RKLD revenues to a levy structure. RKLD Treasurer Mark Meyer said in August that he calculated the 2020-21 budget by taking the total assessed value of all the properties within the lake district, estimated at about $667 million, and dividing that number by the calculated budget figure of $322,000. The calculation gave him a ratio, or rate, of .00049, which, he said, functioned like a mill rate.
In August, Meyer said he believed a mill rate structure would be most fair for all property owners, adding that he developed the levy structure using a mill rate of .00049 per $1,000 of equalized value. The rate would bring a charge of approximately $49 for every $100,000 in property value for the approximately 4,400 parcels included within the lake district.
Proud and Lunder argued Thursday that the .00049 rate, when applied to the assessed value of their homes, did not match the amount they were being charged on their tax bills.
Lunder said he had been “getting a lot of questions” about how the tax had been calculated. He said the multiplier that was documented on the annual meeting budget, when applied to his assessed property value, “doesn’t even come close to what was calculated.”
Meyer responded, saying: “When we go to a levy, basically, we report a tax amount to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) and that amount gets spread to the parcels. It’s the same with every other tax you’ll see on your bill.”
“If that’s the case, then I should be able to multiply .00049 times my property’s total assessed value and it doesn’t come out equal,” Lunder said.
RKLD Commissioner Bill Burlingame said he had been made aware that some electors had concerns about their tax bills, prompting him to contact the Jefferson County treasurer, whom, he said, would be glad to offer explanations about how taxes calculated within separate municipalities would affect the apportionment owed to the lake district.
According to Burlingame, the Jefferson County treasurer said the taxes were calculated using assessed values of properties, and explained that each township within the lake district has a different assessment number as formulated by the state.
Burlingame said the apportionment within each taxing entity within the district would be different.
“When you look at it and try to figure it using .00049, it won’t work,” Burlingame said. "My recommendation is to call the county treasurer’s office … and find out how it was calculated."
Proud said the calculation used on his bill did not match the calculation approved by the district’s electorate in August.
He said he had contacted the county treasurer, adding: “He went through the calculation and the calculation that he gave me does not equate to what appears on my tax bill. Go back to … what was told to us at the annual meeting: you take the assessed rate times .00049. That obviously is not true.”
Proud said RKLD meeting minutes stated that a detailed explanation about the new levy structure was on the RKLD website, but he could not find it.
RKLD Board Chairman Alan Sweeney said that an explanation about the change from a fee-based to a levy-based tax had been posted to the website.
Meyer said the numbers he sent to the DOR were correct. He said he took the assessed amount for the district and multiplied it by .00049, and reported that amount to the state. From there, he said, the DOR calculates the taxes.
“If it’s different somehow, I don’t know how. I don’t know how you can change math. We reported properly to the Department of Revenue. The townships get all the information from them,” Meyer said, adding: “All our revenue comes from the townships. They don’t know how it’s calculated, (they) don’t care, because it’s a line item, so it’s the Wisconsin Department of Revenue that needs to answer specific questions.”
Burlingame said the Jefferson County treasurer told him the numbers come from the DOR.
“The state gives to the county, and the county says: this township has got this much lake district per value; this one’s got this, this one’s got this, and they break it up," Burlingame said.
While the district has $667 million in property value, Burlingame said “that doesn’t mean that every township has an equal amount of it.”
Meyer noted that some townships might have more up to date assessments than others, which also impacts the amount of taxes they pay. He said at the annual meeting electors approved the rate.
Proud said he found other discrepancies in budget calculation. At the annual meeting, he said, the assessed value for the district was set at $660 million and not $667 million. Using the .00049 multiplier against the smaller number, Proud said the district revenue was understated by $16,135.
“I took the total assessed value times the approved rate and that’s my number and that’s what I reported,” Meyer stated.
Sweeney closed public comments. He said the district would check its numbers and include its findings in the January treasurer’s report.
According to the 2021 Assessment and Tax Role Instructions for Clerks, published by the DOR: “Mill rates are calculated for each taxing jurisdiction (county, municipality, school districts, technical colleges and special districts), using each jurisdiction’s assessed value within the municipality and apportioned tax levy.”
A document published by the state DOR, entitled: “Wisconsin’s Equalized Values,” notes that local assessors are employed to discover, list and value each parcel of taxable real estate. That value will be used by local clerks to determine the share of property tax borne by the property.
According to the document: “We count on the assessor’s estimate to reflect our property’s market value (we want accuracy). We also count on everyone else’s assessment being equally accurate (we want uniformity).
"What we really hope for is that the property tax system is administered fairly," the document continues. "We are willing to pay our fair share. That would mean that our share of the local taxes to be collected is the same as our percentage of the total taxable property. That is the purpose of the locally assessed values.”
The document further states: “If each municipality has a separate assessor, and they do revaluations in different years, how can we compare the values between municipalities? Why do we care? Remember, the school districts, the county, the vocational schools and special districts like lake rehabilitation districts also collect part of their budgets from the local property tax.
"These overlying taxing jurisdictions need to collect the levy they need from each of the municipalities they lie within," it goes on. "The municipality’s share of those budgets will be passed on to each property owner. Fairness demands that the Department of Revenue (DOR) compare ‘apples to apples,' by making sure that we use one consistent standard in estimating the taxable value of each municipality. Then those overlying tax levies can be fairly apportioned to each municipality. That is a primary reason for the Equalized Value.”
A full discussion on how the DOR calculates equalized value and establishes fair apportionment can be found at: https://www.revenue.wi.gov/DOR%20Publications/wieqval.pdf.
