The Robert Street bridge in the City of Fort Atkinson will undergo a complete deck replacement, and receive safety upgrades and enhanced aesthetics starting this spring.
City Engineer Andy Selle updated city council members on the bridge construction project at their meeting Tuesday night. The bridge is scheduled to close to traffic the week of May 23.
Design of the Robert Street bridge project, he said, has been progressing for about the past year.
“The project itself is a total deck replacement,” Selle said. “So, in practical terms, we’re removing everything that we would drive on, and replacing it. The deck is a foot or more thick in places. All of that will be taken up and replaced.”
All of the work, he said, will happen at once.
“So, as you can imagine, the Robert Street bridge is going to be out of commission and closed during the duration of the project.”
Changes and improvements to the bridge during this process, he said, will include a dedicated left-turn lane in the northbound direction.
“As many of you know, this particular intersection — and, in fact, as you cross through the intersection with a quick merge — is challenging,” Selle said. “Especially at certain times of the day traffic will back up all the way to near Milwaukee Street for that left turn.
“And I’m sure we’ve all been in the situation when we drive across the bridge looking for that left-turn signal ahead of us, and then yelling, perhaps loudly, when it (stoplight) goes on at the very last moment (and) we’re stuck behind a left-turner,” he added. “So, that will be taken care of.”
The engineer said the city is coordinating signals at Riverside Drive as well as at Third Street.
“We had several pedestrian crashes and several vehicle crashes at Milwaukee Street — all which stem from a lack of gaps in the traffic because these signals weren’t coordinated,” Selle stated. “So, DOT (Department of Transportation) is making those improvements.”
Additionally, he said, the bridge will feature decorative lighting.
“So, the old cobra head aluminum lights that we’ve seen on the bridge today will be replaced with lighting that matches not exactly, but very similarly to the pedestrian bridge that we have in town,” Selle indicated.
And one of the most important features, he said, will be the construction of a parapet wall, separating the sidewalk from the active traffic.
“I’m sure we’ve all seen scenarios where folks are walking across the bridge with young children, and literally a step off the curb puts you into the path of active traffic,” Selle said.
Decorative railings will be added as well, he noted.
“As I described to DOT, this (bridge) is a feature in our community that at least 50% of our community travels over at some point during the day since we only have two bridges,” Selle said. “And we want to make it look nice, so they (DOT) have graciously accepted that challenge and provided some aesthetic improvement.”
Two detours will be posted for this project, he said, noting the bridge will be closed completely to traffic.
“The regional detour will take traffic around Fort Atkinson on the (State) Highway 26 bypass and utilize Highway 59 to our south,” Selle said. “So, this would be vehicles, generally large semis, and things of that nature that are simply passing through Fort Atkinson will be routed around that way.”
The local detour, he said, will reroute traffic to the city’s other bridge on Main Street.
“The plan for Main Street is to temporarily remove all parking on Main Street,” Selle said, noting that will eliminate traffic congestion in this area.
“We’ve done a number of planning studies and modeling through here, and four lanes gives us the ability to pass all of the traffic at peak periods without creating significant delays through the area,” he informed. “We will maintain all of the turn lanes that are presently out there. But again, all of the parking will be removed so that we have two travel lanes in the northbound and the southbound directions.”
Moreover, he said, traffic signals throughout the downtown will be coordinated.
“They will be smart signals, for lack of a better word, so that you (motorists) will start at one end and move through the entirety of the downtown — there won’t be as much of the stop-and-start characterization that we probably have all been a little frustrated with at times,” Selle said. “And that will keep the flow of traffic moving rather efficiently.”
Increased signage for public parking along the route will be added, he said.
“We do have ample public parking downtown, but as we all understand we’ve become quite comfortable in parking literally a few steps away from our destination,” Selle said, “and that will have to change a little bit during construction.”
A fairly targeted communication effort has begun, he said, noting that city and DOT officials reached out to all downtown businesses two weeks ago.
“We had a morning meeting introducing this (traffic) scenario to them, asking for feedback,” Selle said. “We received a fair bit of feedback, had very good questions — some of them related to river traffic during construction, others related to parking rules that might be temporarily employed to make sure that we have parking spots that are open throughout the day. All of which we’re following up on.”
Officials also have reached out to the School District of Fort Atkinson, making administration aware of the bridge project and shutdown.
“They’ve been engaged in this (project) for the better part of a year, as has Double Three Transportation, the bus company that they utilize,” Selle said.
Additionally, residents also have been made aware of the project.
“The DOT put out a call for comments some time ago, but I think this might be the first time that the residents are hearing about the details,” Selle said.
With regard to through traffic, the city engineer said those communications will be handled mainly via the signage plan alerting motorists to the detours.
“And I should note pedestrians,” Selle said. “We have two non-signalized pedestrian crossings downtown — one at South Water Street and the other at North Water Street.”
There will be painted lane markings and signage indicating pedestrian crossings at those locations, he said.
“There’s not a lot that we can do there, so that does cause me some concern,” Selle said. “There was a thought about actually putting up jersey barriers and trying to prohibit pedestrians from crossing because, as you know, when we have four lanes of traffic, stopping all four lanes to see pedestrians is a concern.”
In the end, he said, officials decided against erecting barriers to pedestrians crossing at these locations, but instead opted to increase the signage and road markings indicating pedestrian crossings.
“And hopefully educate the public as much as we can about the potential hazard that could exist there with four lanes of traffic,” Selle said.
With proper maintenance, he said, the new structure is expected to have a lifespan of 30 to 40 years.
Project schedule
Next, he reviewed the bridge construction project schedule, noting that contractor bids will be opened on April 12.
“The removal of Main Street parking (will involve) removal of all of the paint on Main Street associated with that parking,” Selle said. “That will happen the week of May 23.”
The public schools conclude for the year on June 8, he noted.
“One of the things about this project that we really hammered to DOT was that we wanted it to start in the spring and not extend into the new school year starting around Labor Day,” Selle said. “The reason for that is that we can communicate very well with kids in session and parents. But once the summer comes, trying to communicate that the Robert Street bridge might be closed for a couple of weeks, coming with the new school year, is challenging.”
The Robert Street bridge, he said, is required by contract to be open on Aug. 27, which would be about a week before school resumes.
“Substantial completion is a term that we use for that,” Selle said. “And what that means is Robert Street bridge will be open for traffic, but it could be that maybe a light hasn’t been painted or a railing section needs to be secured or a few minor things need to be taken care of toward the end of the project.
“That is OK — we’re fine with that,” he added. “The end goal for us is to make sure that before school starts we can have that bridge back and in operational condition for traffic. So that’s what’s written into the contract.”
Things that could alter that schedule, he said, include rain, floods, some materials delays and unforeseen circumstances.
“So there are the ‘act of God’ provisions in the contract,” Selle said. “The reasons that those are important is because in the contract we will control the schedule with money. So that Aug. 27 deadline is going to be set in the contract.
“And on Aug. 28 if substantial completion has not occurred, the contractor will be paying us (city) for every day that they’re late on that,” he added. “So it’s very useful incentive — and a common one, I might add, on projects like this that are very time sensitive — to make sure that we meet that schedule.”
In summary, the city engineer said the week of May 23 is when Robert Street bridge will be closed and all traffic transitioned to the Main Street bridge under a four-lane scenario. The Robert Street bridge, he said, will reopen by Aug. 27, if not sooner.
“It’ll be a big change,” Selle said. “I wasn’t around for the Main Street bridge construction (in the mid-1990s) … but it will probably be very similar to that.”
