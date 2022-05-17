The Robert Street Bridge in Fort Atkinson will close to all traffic on or after May 23, 2022 for extensive reconstruction.
To allow for added traffic volume, Main Street — between just south of South 3rd Street and North 3rd Street — will be re-striped to four lanes of active traffic. All on-street parking on Main Street will be eliminated while the Robert Street Bridge is closed.
Pedestrian detours will be marked on sidewalks.
The bridge will undergo a total deck replacement, including a dedicated left turn lane northbound, signal coordination at Third Street, decorative lighting, a parapet wall and wider sidewalk along with a decorative fence/rail. When the project is complete, the bridge will be safer for pedestrian and vehicular traffic and more aesthetically-pleasing.
Traffic signals will be coordinated through the Main Street corridor to allow for better traffic flow in the downtown area. Additional signage also will be placed at significant intersections.
The bridge will reopen and Main Street will return to two lanes of traffic with on-street parking on or before Aug. 27, 2022.
Recently, to invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Governor Tony Evers signed a $2.8 million contract to replace the Robert Street Bridge deck over the Rock River.
Construction is scheduled to begin May 24 and be completed Aug. 27. Zenith Tech of Waukesha is the prime contractor for the project.
The bridge will be closed to traffic during construction. The posted state highway detour route will use State Highways 26 and 59.
The contractor will host a public meeting to preview construction activities, project schedule and traffic impacts on Monday, May 23, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave. in Fort Atkinson.
The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress. — Contributed
